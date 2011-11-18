LONDON Nov 18 German Bund futures rose on
Friday after a sell-off in global equity markets overnight,
while contagion concerns overshadowed an announcement of
far-reaching reforms by the new Italian government.
Italy's new technocrat prime minister, Mario Monti, unveiled
sweeping measures to dig the country out of crisis and said
Italians were confronting a "serious emergency".
But market participants remained worried about the fate of
the euro zone, as borrowing costs in non-German triple-A
countries surged this week, in a sign that contagion was
spreading beyond peripherals.
The German Bund future opened 68 ticks higher at
138.00, as Asian shares fell for a fourth day in a row and
market participants dumped U.S. stocks overnight.
.
The contract was last at 137.77.
"They can say whatever they want, whether they can put it in
place, that's a different matter. I have got no confidence in
any of these austerity plans getting through because of the weak
growth scenario that is developing," a trader said.
"The ECB has got to come in and buy bonds (unsterilized).
That's the only thing that will solve it and there is no way
they are going to do that. Certainly based on the German and ECB
noises, there doesn't seem to be any signs that is going to
occur."
The ECB should not print money to help ease the euro zone
crisis as this would offer only short-term relief and could
boost inflation and dissipate reform, German Foreign Minister
Guido Westerwelle wrote on Friday in the Financial Times.
.
Signs that bigger euro zone economies like France are now
being targeted by markets, have only increased pressure on the
ECB to play a bigger role in tackling the crisis.
It has remained reluctant to do so for fear of undermining
its independence from politics and its price stability mandate
at a time when euro zone inflation is at 3 percent -- above a
target of just below 2 percent.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)