LONDON Nov 18 Italian and Spanish government bond yields fell on Friday with the European Central Bank buying bonds in the secondary market and the better tone on the periphery pushing German Bunds in to negative territory.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were 9 basis points lower at 6.825 percent, narrowing the spread over Bunds to 492 basis points.

The equivalent Spanish spread narrowed 8 bps to 454 bps and the French spread 7 bps to 169 bps.

German Bund futures were down 33 ticks at 136.99 after early rising as high as 138.03.

The cost of insuring against an Italian default fell 15 bps to 550 bps, according to data monitor Markit.

