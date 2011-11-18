LONDON Nov 18 German Bund futures hit a
session low on Friday, with two traders citing a Dow Jones
report saying talks on European Central Bank lending to the
International Monetary Fund may soon start, citing sources.
On Thursday, European officials said there have been
discussions about the central bank possibly lending to the
global lender, which would give it enough money to bail out
bigger euro zone countries.
The German Bund future hit a session low of 136.61,
down 71 ticks on the day.
The report comes even as the ECB and Germany continued to
show resistance to pressures for a bigger role for the monetary
authority. .
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)