By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Nov 18 Italian and Spanish bond
yields fell on Friday after the European Central Bank re-entered
the market and as speculation grew the central bank could lend
money to the IMF to bail out the euro zone, driving German Bunds
near three-week lows
Market sentiment remained brittle and German debt was likely
to remain well supported while a firm solution to the spreading
crisis stayed out of reach.
News agency Dow Jones reported that talks on ECB lending to
the International Monetary Fund may start soon and that Germany
and the ECB were still opposed to the idea but may be willing to
consider it, citing sources.
EU officials said on Thursday there have been discussions
about the European Central Bank possibly lending to the IMF.
Traders also said speculation the ECB could move towards
unlimited bond buying helped to pull down Bund futures although
details were sketchy.
"There's nothing concrete," said Padhraic Garvey, head of
investment grade debt strategy at ING in Amsterdam.
"What's clear is that we need a global response to this
crisis with a wider mandate for the ECB and the IMF. Until we
get something concrete I prefer to hold German debt," he added.
The German Bund future fell to a near three-week
low of 136.19 and was last trading down 79 ticks at 136.53.
The ECB is reluctant to take on a bigger role for fear of
undermining its independence from politics and its price
stability mandate when euro zone inflation is at 3 percent --
above its target of just below 2 percent.
A German newspaper reported the ECB had secretly imposed a
weekly limit of about 20 billion euros ($27 billion) on its euro
zone sovereign bond-buying programme.
ECB chief Mario Draghi told euro zone governments on Friday
to act fast to get their EFSF rescue fund up and running,
showing exasperation at their slow progress.
Other senior ECB policymakers joined Draghi in pushing the
governments to act, saying the central bank should be asked to
go beyond its inflation-busting mandate.
Bond strategists in a Reuters poll saw an even chance of a
bigger role for the ECB. The 50 analysts surveyed gave a median
48 percent probability the ECB will be forced to adopt a policy
of quantitative easing while a slim majority bet it could become
a lender of last resort.
AUSTERITY IS INSUFFICIENT
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti won a vote of confidence
in his new government on Friday after promising rigour and
fairness in painful reforms to dig the country out of a
financial crisis that threatens the entire euro zone.
But many in markets say austerity measures alone will not be
enough to contain the debt crisis, putting pressure on the ECB
to tide the region over with bond purchases until policymakers
can agree on more effective action .
Italian 10-year government bond yields
fell 19 basis points to 6.72 percent having
earlier stood close to unsustainable levels at 6.98 percent. One
trader cited ECB buying in the five- to 10-year part of the
curve.
Spanish 10-year yields were 9 basis points
lower on the day at 6.42 percent, having earlier hit a high for
the day at 6.55 percent.
The gap between Italian and Spanish yields has narrowed in
recent sessions -- a development one analyst said showed the
crisis was escalating.
The yields are likely to converge further with Spanish
yields set to jump as the January 2022 bond sold on Thursday
becomes the new benchmark at that maturity.
"It's symptomatic of the fact that one individual country
can't influence this now, it's a systemic issue," Lyn
Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank, said.
"We all know that Spain has better fundamentals than Italy
but now the market is just viewing them as ... the same risk."
Spain goes to the polls this weekend with the centre-right
People's part heading for an election victory amidst a backdrop
of high unemployment and an economy struggling to cope with the
ruling Socialist party's austerity measures.
