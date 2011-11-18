* Bunds down a full point on day but expected to stay supported

* Italian, Spanish bond yields fall as ECB intervenes in the market

* Contagion fears, money market stress ups need for bold action

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Nov 18 Italian and Spanish bond yields fell on Friday after the European Central Bank re-entered the market and as speculation grew the central bank could lend money to the IMF to bail out the euro zone, driving German Bunds near three-week lows

Market sentiment remained brittle and German debt was likely to remain well supported while a firm solution to the spreading crisis stayed out of reach.

News agency Dow Jones reported that talks on ECB lending to the International Monetary Fund may start soon and that Germany and the ECB were still opposed to the idea but may be willing to consider it, citing sources.

EU officials said on Thursday there have been discussions about the European Central Bank possibly lending to the IMF.

Traders also said speculation the ECB could move towards unlimited bond buying helped to pull down Bund futures although details were sketchy.

"There's nothing concrete," said Padhraic Garvey, head of investment grade debt strategy at ING in Amsterdam.

"What's clear is that we need a global response to this crisis with a wider mandate for the ECB and the IMF. Until we get something concrete I prefer to hold German debt," he added.

The German Bund future fell to a near three-week low of 136.19 and was last trading down 79 ticks at 136.53.

The ECB is reluctant to take on a bigger role for fear of undermining its independence from politics and its price stability mandate when euro zone inflation is at 3 percent -- above its target of just below 2 percent.

A German newspaper reported the ECB had secretly imposed a weekly limit of about 20 billion euros ($27 billion) on its euro zone sovereign bond-buying programme.

ECB chief Mario Draghi told euro zone governments on Friday to act fast to get their EFSF rescue fund up and running, showing exasperation at their slow progress.

Other senior ECB policymakers joined Draghi in pushing the governments to act, saying the central bank should be asked to go beyond its inflation-busting mandate.

Bond strategists in a Reuters poll saw an even chance of a bigger role for the ECB. The 50 analysts surveyed gave a median 48 percent probability the ECB will be forced to adopt a policy of quantitative easing while a slim majority bet it could become a lender of last resort.

AUSTERITY IS INSUFFICIENT

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti won a vote of confidence in his new government on Friday after promising rigour and fairness in painful reforms to dig the country out of a financial crisis that threatens the entire euro zone.

But many in markets say austerity measures alone will not be enough to contain the debt crisis, putting pressure on the ECB to tide the region over with bond purchases until policymakers can agree on more effective action .

Italian 10-year government bond yields fell 19 basis points to 6.72 percent having earlier stood close to unsustainable levels at 6.98 percent. One trader cited ECB buying in the five- to 10-year part of the curve.

Spanish 10-year yields were 9 basis points lower on the day at 6.42 percent, having earlier hit a high for the day at 6.55 percent.

The gap between Italian and Spanish yields has narrowed in recent sessions -- a development one analyst said showed the crisis was escalating.

The yields are likely to converge further with Spanish yields set to jump as the January 2022 bond sold on Thursday becomes the new benchmark at that maturity.

"It's symptomatic of the fact that one individual country can't influence this now, it's a systemic issue," Lyn Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank, said.

"We all know that Spain has better fundamentals than Italy but now the market is just viewing them as ... the same risk."

Spain goes to the polls this weekend with the centre-right People's part heading for an election victory amidst a backdrop of high unemployment and an economy struggling to cope with the ruling Socialist party's austerity measures.

(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Editing by xxx)