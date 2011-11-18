LONDON Nov 18 German Bund futures extended falls on Friday to their lowest in nearly three weeks on growing speculation the European Central Bank could get involved in a plan to help struggling euro zone countries.

"There is talk again that the ECB may lend money to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) to lend it back to the euro zone, Italian yields are a bit lower and we haven't really managed to break 137.00," one trader said.

Another trader also said a U.S. think-tank report said the central bank was moving towards buying an unlimited amount of bonds in the secondary market.

The December Bund future dropped more than a full point on the day to 136.26. Italian yields were down 20 basis points on the day at 6.72 percent. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia)