LONDON Nov 21 German government bonds
opened higher on Monday with political wrangling over the euro
zone debt crisis showing no signs of abating and a U.S.
Congressional committee looking set to miss a deficit reduction
deadline.
Spanish bonds may get some respite, however, if the
country's newly-elected centre-right People's Party act fast to
shore-up investor confidence ,
while a lack of longer-dated peripheral bond issuance may stem
the sell-off for now.
"We need to hear a plan from Spain," said a trader.
The situation in the euro zone remains fragile. Greece's new
Prime Minister has to convince the IMF and the EU to give his
country the 8 billion euros it needs to avoid a mid-December
default, and one of his coalition backers refused to give a
written pledge to support reforms over the weekend.
December Bund futures were 29 ticks higher at
139.79.
"Bunds didn't trade well last week, but a lot of that was a
move out of anything European," said the trader.
"Nothing's really changed and liquidity is getting
progressively worse. It feels like year-end is going to be
particularly bad and that will just exaggerate moves either
way."
Benchmark 10-year yields were 2 basis points
lower at 1.944 percent.
ECB bond buying data which covers the week until last
Tuesday will be closely watched with officials opposed to calls
for the central bank to buy unlimited amounts of paper.
Traders have reported that the central bank stepped up its
purchases over the period however.
An apparent failure by U.S. politicians to agree on deficit
reduction was also hurting sentiment, with European equity
markets set to open lower.
The U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee is set to
formally announce its three-month-long effort to bridge partisan
differences over taxation and spending has failed, aides told
Reuters.
