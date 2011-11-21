LONDON Nov 21 Spain's bond yields rose on Monday, a day after its government became the latest casualty of the euro zone debt crisis, which appeared to be spreading to the heart of the currency bloc.

Yields on Italian and Belgian government bonds also rose as the whole euro zone periphery stayed under pressure. In a sign of contagion to countries once seen as safe, French yields rose after a Moody's warning about its credit rating.

Spain's centre-right Popular Party won Sunday's election but there was little detail of Prime Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy's plans. Analysts say only a major increase in European Central Bank bond buying can ease the pressure.

"The bigger picture doesn't change. Significant movement in spreads is still depending on the ECB stepping in via its Securities Markets Programme," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Traders said they had not seen the ECB in the market and Spanish 10-year bonds yielded nearly 470 basis points more than German Bunds, up around 25 bps on the day, with equivalent Belgian and Italian spreads around 14 bps wider. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Spain vs Italy: debt, deficits and yields

No longer-dated peripheral bond sales are due this week, although there were signs of early concession building before auctions from Spain, Italy, France and Belgium next week.

Spanish bonds may get some respite if the People's Party acts fast to shore up investor confidence , although the impact is likely to be limited.

"It looks like a case of buy the rumour, sell the fact, the outcome of the election was as expected," said a trader.

"But the fact is they are very vague on economic plans...there is plenty of scope for disappointment."

Spanish 10-year bonds, which had outperformed their Italian equivalent since mid-June, underperformed markedly in the last two weeks Spanish yields rose to within 15 bps of Italy's, compared with 140 bps earlier in November.

"If the situation in the euro zone government bond market deteriorates further, the advantage Spain built up over the last months with its progress and credibility in the implementation of austerity measures could be fading further compared with Italy," said RBC's Aul.

"Spanish and Italian bond yields could converge further."

Elsewhere, new Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was in Brussels, hoping to convince the International Monetary Fund and the European Union to hand over the 8 billion euros it needs to avoid a mid-December default..

December Bund futures were more than a point higher at 137.51 with benchmark 10-year German yields were 8 basis points lower at 1.88 percent.

FRANCE

The premium investors demand to hold 10-year French bonds rather than Bunds was around 12 bps wider at 164 bps after rating agency Moody's warned the recent rise in interest rates could be negative for France's credit rating.

"Moody's warning... highlights the risk of the region being systemically downgraded," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire. "The elevated nature of borrowing costs across an increasing swathe of the euro zone threatens to put all ratings under pressure regardless of individual country fundamentals."

France's banks, heavily exposed to the periphery, borrowed more than 100 billion euros from the ECB last month, up around 20 billion euros from the previous month.

ECB bond buying data which covers the week until last Tuesday will be closely watched with markets expecting a higher number than in recent weeks.

But with peripheral spreads and yields still near euro-era highs, even a large number may not reassure markets, casting doubts on the effectiveness of the current programme.

Germany opposes full-blown ECB intervention in Europe's debt crisis, at odds with some European partners and Britain over whether the central bank should act more forcefully.

An apparent failure by U.S. politicians to agree on deficit reduction measures also hurt sentiment, pushing equity markets to a six-week low.