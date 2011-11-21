LONDON Nov 21 Spain's bond yields rose on
Monday, a day after its government became the latest casualty of
the euro zone debt crisis, which appeared to be spreading to the
heart of the currency bloc.
Yields on Italian and Belgian government bonds also rose as
the whole euro zone periphery stayed under pressure. In a sign
of contagion to countries once seen as safe, French yields rose
after a Moody's warning about its credit rating.
Spain's centre-right Popular Party won Sunday's election but
there was little detail of Prime Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy's
plans. Analysts say only a major increase in
European Central Bank bond buying can ease the pressure.
"The bigger picture doesn't change. Significant movement in
spreads is still depending on the ECB stepping in via its
Securities Markets Programme," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist
at RBC Capital Markets.
Traders said they had not seen the ECB in the market and
Spanish 10-year bonds yielded nearly 470 basis
points more than German Bunds, up around 25 bps on the day, with
equivalent Belgian and Italian spreads around 14 bps wider.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Spain vs Italy: debt, deficits and yields
link.reuters.com/nuf25s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
No longer-dated peripheral bond sales are due this week,
although there were signs of early concession building before
auctions from Spain, Italy, France and Belgium next week.
Spanish bonds may get some respite if the People's Party
acts fast to shore up investor confidence
, although the impact is likely to
be limited.
"It looks like a case of buy the rumour, sell the fact, the
outcome of the election was as expected," said a trader.
"But the fact is they are very vague on economic
plans...there is plenty of scope for disappointment."
Spanish 10-year bonds, which had outperformed their Italian
equivalent since mid-June, underperformed markedly in the last
two weeks Spanish yields rose to within 15 bps of Italy's,
compared with 140 bps earlier in November.
"If the situation in the euro zone government bond market
deteriorates further, the advantage Spain built up over the last
months with its progress and credibility in the implementation
of austerity measures could be fading further compared with
Italy," said RBC's Aul.
"Spanish and Italian bond yields could converge further."
Elsewhere, new Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was in
Brussels, hoping to convince the International Monetary Fund and
the European Union to hand over the 8 billion euros it needs to
avoid a mid-December default..
December Bund futures were more than a point higher
at 137.51 with benchmark 10-year German yields
were 8 basis points lower at 1.88 percent.
FRANCE
The premium investors demand to hold 10-year French bonds
rather than Bunds was around 12 bps wider at 164 bps after
rating agency Moody's warned the recent rise in interest rates
could be negative for France's credit rating.
"Moody's warning... highlights the risk of the region being
systemically downgraded," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard
McGuire. "The elevated nature of borrowing costs across an
increasing swathe of the euro zone threatens to put all ratings
under pressure regardless of individual country fundamentals."
France's banks, heavily exposed to the periphery, borrowed
more than 100 billion euros from the ECB last month, up around
20 billion euros from the previous month.
ECB bond buying data which covers the week until last
Tuesday will be closely watched with markets expecting a higher
number than in recent weeks.
But with peripheral spreads and yields still near euro-era
highs, even a large number may not reassure markets, casting
doubts on the effectiveness of the current programme.
Germany opposes full-blown ECB intervention in Europe's debt
crisis, at odds with some European partners and Britain over
whether the central bank should act more forcefully.
An apparent failure by U.S. politicians to agree on deficit
reduction measures also hurt
sentiment, pushing equity markets to a six-week low.
(Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)