LONDON Nov 22 German Bund futures slipped on Tuesday, taking a breather after their full point rally the previous day and before supply from triple-A-rated Netherlands, but losses were limited with peripheral euro zone bonds remaining under pressure.

Focus will be on a Spanish auction of up to 3 billion euros of 3- and 6-month Treasury bills, where borrowing costs are expected to surge by around two percentage points, with no respite from the centre-right Popular Party's emphatic election win on Sunday.

"Spain are moaning about levels of funding, the political mess over how to tackle (the debt crisis). It's a bit more of the same. Liquidity in the market is not good and it could get worse with the (U.S.) Thanksgiving holiday," a trader said.

Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N became the latest bank to cut its exposure to the debt of Europe's struggling states, saying late on Monday it had reduced its exposure by a further 50 percent.

The companies' executives said the company has reduced gross exposure to debt of Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain by a total of nearly 75 percent since worries first surfaced in early November and now has a net short position of $134 million to those countries' bonds. [ID:nN1E7AK0NG]

The December Bund future FGBLZ1 was last 22 ticks down at 136.93 compared with 137.15 at Monday's settlement.

The line formed by the Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 lows acted as a cap to Monday's gains, pointing to a short-term pullback in Bunds, according to Clive Lambert, technical analyst at Futurestechs.

"(But)I don't want to get too excited about prospects for a pullback as we have been in a strong bull trend of late," he said. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)