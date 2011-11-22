(Adds detail, latest price levels, fresh quotes)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON Nov 22 Spain's borrowing costs rose at an auction of short-term government debt on Tuesday, keeping investors on edge even as most peripheral euro zone bonds stabilised.

However, the relief in the pressure on debt issued by weaker euro zone states was expected to be short-lived with scant signs of political initiatives to resolve a debt crisis threatening countries once seen safe such as France.

Average yields as Spain sold nearly 3 billion euros of 3- and 6-month Treasury bills soared by around 2 percentage points, in an auction seen as a test of investor sentiment after the centre-right Popular Party won an election on Sunday.

"It doesn't look great, the continuing trend towards ever higher yields to get anything done, it has to be concerning," said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income at Evolution Securities.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were up just 1.9 basis points on the day at 6.61 percent but five-year yields ES5YT-TWEB rose 7 bps to 6.02 percent.

The 10-year yield was just 13 bps from converging with that of Italy. Some strategists expect it to go back to trading at a premium over BTPs as investors wait for the new government's fiscal plans.

"Underlying sentiment remains negative for the periphery and positive for German Bunds because of the ongoing lack of a political solution to the problems in Europe," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

Italian 10-year yields were up slightly on the day at 6.73 percent, with little scope seen for a sustainable fall in either Spanish or Italian yields given modest buying from the European Central Bank.

"The ECB doesn't want to be seen going soft on some of these countries by intervening unless they are going to put their fiscal house in order," Stamenkovic said.

"Ultimately the ECB will have to come in more size and more aggressively to draw a line in the sand. But it looks like any radical action is not going to be possible until next year." ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Italy vs Spain: debt, deficits and yields

CUTTING EXPOSURE

Gnawing at sentiment, Jefferies Group Inc became the latest bank to cut its holdings of debt of Europe's struggling states, saying late on Monday it had reduced its exposure by a further 50 percent.

Jefferies executives said the company had reduced gross exposure to debt of Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain by a total of nearly 75 percent since early November and now has a net short position of $134 million in those countries' bonds.

Traders and strategists said this trend was likely to continue with banks looking to lighten their exposure to risk going into year-end.

"There's a sense that some people still have big positions in this stuff so it's an ongoing theme," a trader said.

German government debt yields were flat to slightly up, taking a breather after the previous session's near 1 point rally in Bund futures.

The December Bund future was unchanged at Monday's settlement close of 137.15. The line formed by the Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 lows acted as a cap to Monday's gains, pointing to a short-term pullback in Bunds, said Clive Lambert, technical analyst at Futurestechs.

"(But)I don't want to get too excited about prospects for a pullback as we have been in a strong bull trend of late," he said. (Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)