LONDON Nov 22 German Bund futures erased losses on Tuesday, with traders citing renewed concerns that the euro zone may fail to find a solution to the debt crisis in time.

"It's very clear that Germans still prefer default to breakup and until that stance changes Bund yields are going to continue going lower, I'm certain of that," a trader said.

Bund futures were last 7 ticks higher at 137.22, having rebounded from session lows of 136.73. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)