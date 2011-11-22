* Spanish bond yields rise after debt auction

* New Spanish govt needs to outline new measures: Fitch

* French yields also edge up amid political inaction (Updates prices, adds fresh quotes, detail)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 22 Spain's borrowing costs surged at an auction of short-term debt on Tuesday, keeping investors on edge and pushing up yields on peripheral euro zone government bonds on scant signs of political initiatives to tackle the debt crisis.

Belgian government bond yields also jumped as ongoing political deadlock in the country fuelled worries about its ability to brave a crisis that is entering its third year and now impacting less risky countries like France.

Spain paid the highest interest in 14 years to sell short-term debt in an auction seen as a test of investor sentiment after the centre-right Popular Party won an election on Sunday, with the average yield a three-month bill more than doubling to just over 5 percent from almost 2.3 percent a month earlier.

Fitch Ratings said the new government must surprise markets with a radical fiscal and structural reform programme if it is to improve expectations of its capacity to grow and cut debt within the confines of the euro zone.

"It doesn't look great, the continuing trend towards ever higher yields to get anything done, it has to be concerning," said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income at Evolution Securities.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were up five basis points on the day at 6.64 percent and five-year paper ES5YT-TWEB yielded 6.11 percent, up 15 bps.

The 10-year yield was just 13 bps from converging with that of Italy. Some strategists expect it to go back to trading at a premium over Italian debt as investors assess the new Spanish government's commitment to an austerity programme.

"Underlying sentiment remains negative for the periphery and positive for German Bunds because of the ongoing lack of a political solution to the problems in Europe," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

Italian two-year yields jumped 21 bps on the day to 6.80 percent, rising back above those of 10-year BTPs, reflecting renewed investor fears that they may not get their money back.

The 2/10-year yield curve had been trading normally over the past couple of weeks as shorter-dated yields fell back below longer maturities on guarded optimism that a new Italian government could do more to pursue fiscal tightening measures.

Traders saw little sign of buying in the secondary market from the European Central Bank and said there was little scope for a sustainable fall in yields without sustained and more robust intervention from the bank.

"The ECB doesn't want to be seen going soft on some of these countries by intervening unless they are going to put their fiscal house in order," Stamenkovic said.

"Ultimately the ECB will have to come in in more size and more aggressively to draw a line in the sand. But it looks like any radical action is not going to be possible until next year." ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Italy vs Spain: debt, deficits and yields

CUTTING EXPOSURE

Gnawing at sentiment, Jefferies Group Inc became the latest bank to cut its holdings of debt of Europe's struggling states, saying late on Monday it had reduced its exposure by a further 50 percent.

Jefferies executives said the company had reduced gross exposure to debt of Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain by a total of nearly 75 percent since early November and now has a net short position of $134 million in those countries' bonds.

Traders and strategists said this trend was likely to continue with banks looking to lighten their exposure to risk going into year-end.

France and other triple-A rated government bonds came under pressure even as German benchmarks weakened as some investors booked profits after the previous session's safe-haven rally.

French 10-year yields were up eight basis points on the day at 3.56 percent with equivalent Austrian yields 10 bps higher at 3.53 percent.

Royal Bank of Scotland strategists recommend selling Dutch and Austrian bonds versus Finland, saying while France was the weakest triple-A rated sovereign in the euro zone, the Netherlands and Austria were not far behind.

The December Bund future was down 28 bps at 136.87. Technical charts point to limited losses in the very near-term with prospects of a rebound given the simmering debt crisis.

The medium-term rising support line coming at 134.28, or the lower end of the short-term declining channel coming at 135.90, should limit any move below the 136.23/35 support area and force the Bund to rise back to the recent high of 139.58, Societe General technical analysts said in a note.

(Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson, John Stonestreet)