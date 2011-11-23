LONDON Nov 23 Bunds opened higher on
Wednesday after economic data out of China and the United States
raised fresh worries about a global recession, while the euro
zone crisis showed no signs of abating, with Belgium moving into
focus.
Data showing China's factory sector shrank the most in 32
months in November and Tuesday's lower-than-expected U.S.
economic growth figures for the third quarter caused heavy
losses for stocks and sent investors after safe havens.
In Belgium, newspaper De Standaard said, citing no sources,
that fresh talks were taking place over an existing
Franco-Belgian rescue deal for Dexia, stirring worries
of a potentially larger fiscal burden for France, whose triple-A
credit rating is increasingly seen at risk.
Belgium's Finance Minister Didier Reynders denied the deal
would be dismantled.
The highly-indebted country suffered a further blow on
Tuesday when its lead negotiator to form a government resigned,
in a move that risked derailing a near 18-month search for an
administration.
At 0706 GMT, Bund futures were 31 ticks higher at
137.56. German 10-year yields were 2.6 basis
points lower at 1.885 percent.
"Stocks have been absolutely smashed overnight," one trader
said. "Nothing really changed (in the euro zone). It's still a
mess. Trade is going to be very thin from here on and it could
be very volatile."
Upcoming debt supply was capping Bund gains.
Germany plans to issue up to 6 billion euros of new 10-year
Bunds later in the day. Low yields have recently caused some
auctions to attract less demand than the amount on offer, but
euro zone problems are likely to remain broadly supportive for
German debt in the near-term.
Little progress towards finding a solution to the crisis is
likely to keep debt issued by countries such as Italy or Spain
under selling pressure. France is likely to suffer as well due
to its exposure to the two countries.
Markets were bracing for flash manufacturing surveys for the
euro zone, with further clues that the region was heading
towards a recession likely to be supportive for Bunds.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia)