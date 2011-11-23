LONDON Nov 23 German Bund futures reversed gains on Wednesday, under pressure from upcoming supply of 10-year paper and with traders saying the European Central Bank was buying Italian and Spanish short-dated government bonds in the secondary market.

"We've supply coming out of Germany...The ECB has been in the market buying Italian short dates," a trader said. Another trader said the ECB was buying Spanish debt as well.

German Bund futures were last down 5 ticks on the day at 137.20. Italian, Spanish and Belgian yields were off their highs. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)