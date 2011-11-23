(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON Nov 23 German Bund futures, the euro and European stocks fell on Wednesday after poor demand at an auction of 10-year German government bonds.

Bund futures fell as much as 69 ticks on the day to a session low of 136.56 after the auction.

The euro fell to a six-week low versus the dollar of $1.3392 from around $1.3450 before the German auction results.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)