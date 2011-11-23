* Bunds fall sharply after poor German debt auction

* Bunds lag Gilts, U.S. T-notes on euro zone fears

* Belgian/German spreads hit euro highs

By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 23 German government bonds slumped on Wednesday after investors shunned the country's auction of new 10-year debt, signalling that the fast-spreading euro zone crisis was taking a toll on the sovereign's perceived safe-haven status.

Germany drew significantly less bids than the amount on offer for its Bunds, with investors deterred by very low yields. There is a growing view the euro zone powerhouse will pay a high price whatever the outcome of the regional debt crisis.

If the crisis spirals out of control, some fear that it could reach a magnitude that would hit Germany as well by sending it into a deep recession. On the other hand, any solution to the crisis is likely to involve a higher fiscal bill for Germany.

"It is a complete and utter disaster," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities in London. "If Germany can only manage a 0.65 cover in actual terms for what is going to be their next benchmark then what hope for everybody else?"

"It really tells you that the Bund yields are at the completely wrong level ... never mind that they are a safe haven. There's certainly a partial element of 'they (investors)would rather not have euros' in there."

Bund futures settled down 144 ticks on the day at 135.81. Ten-year German bond yields jumped 14.5 basis points to 2.056 percent, yielding more than U.S. T-notes for the first time since early October.

UK Gilts were also outperforming Bunds with yield premium for holding 10-year British bonds narrowing to its tightest since mid-2009 to 8.5 bps.

"It should be a wake-up call to the euro zone policymakers," Phillip Shaw, chief economist at Investec said.

BELGIUM UNDER PRESSURE

The risk premium demanded by investors to hold Belgian government debt compared with benchmark German Bunds hit a euro era high on Wednesday, reflecting growing concern about the country's failure to agree a deficit-slashing budget for next year.

Belgian 10-year government bond yields soared 41 basis points on the day to 5.51 percent, pushing the spread over German benchmarks to a euro-era high of over 340 bps.

Ten-year French bond yields were up 14 basis points at 3.67 percent, Fitch credit rating agency said France would have limited room to absorb any new shocks to its public finances without endangering its AAA status..

Also bringing unwanted attention to both sovereigns, newspapers reported Belgium is leaning on France to pay more into emergency support for failed lender Dexia, spooking investors who thought a 90 billion euro ($120 billion) rescue deal only needed rubber stamping..

Both countries on Wednesday denied that the restructuring plan for Dexia was being renegotiated.

"Belgium has been the funny one ... it was supposed to be the next weakest after Spain. Because euro zone problems are bigger than Belgium no-one worried about it but with the banking collapse and now the issues over that, people are taking Belgium seriously," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

"If the negative news continues you can see a gradual yield widening (towards Italian and Spanish levels) over the next three or four weeks."

Italian bonds were again under pressure, with 10-year government bond yields rising 16 basis points to 7.03 percent. The premium investors pay to hold that bond versus 10-year German debt widened as far as 514 bps in early trade before retracing to 493 bps.

(Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Ron Askew)