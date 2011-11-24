(Writes through, updates with quotes, prices, details)
* Bund futures hit lowest in nearly a month
* Prospect of eventual anti-crisis measure weighs on Bunds
* Analysts expect a rebound in Bunds given economic backdrop
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Nov 24 German government bonds hit
their lowest in nearly a month on Thursday as the euro zone
powerhouse became the latest victim of market pressure, a day
after a disappointing bond auction raised doubts over its
ability to ride out the debt crisis unscathed.
The shortage of bids at the auction drove Germany's cost of
borrowing over 10 years to 2.2 percent, above the 1.88 percent
markets charge the United States and briefly topping UK gilt
yields in early trade.
Wednesday's events showed a deepening of the crisis was
beginning to put pressure on German yields as investors abandon
European assets wholesale under the threat of a euro zone
collapse.
But analysts also said Germany would pay a high price for
any efforts to resolve the turmoil - be it a bigger role for the
European Central Bank, closer fiscal union or the issuance of
common euro bonds.
"I think we are moving closer to a policy response probably,
which could be either more aggressive ECB action or the idea of
euro bonds could gain some traction," said Rainer Guntermann,
strategist at Commerzbank.
"In either case the credit of the core countries could be
increasingly diluted including also the German Bunds especially
when it comes to euro bonds."
To date, Bunds have tended to benefit from their status as a
safe haven compared to other European governments as well as the
prospect of a new recession that means base interest rates will
remain low.
Guntermann predicted the bearish economic outlook would keep
benchmark German yields in a 2.00-2.25 percent range.
"The macro backdrop is pointing towards recession in the
euro-area, usually something that should limit any rise in Bund
yields," he said.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy will press German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday to let the ECB act
decisively to rescue the euro zone from a deepening sovereign
debt crisis.
By 1010 GMT, Bund futures slumped 123 ticks to
134.58, pushing yields on 10-year government debt
to their highest since late October at 2.199 percent. Trade was
thinned, with U.S. debt markets closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
TRIPLE-A THREAT
The debt of other triple-A rated countries also struggled
with yields on 10-year Dutch government bonds 6.0
basis points higher at 2.72 percent and the Austrian equivalent
2.4 basis points higher at 3.79 percent.
Spanish and French bonds -- which have struggled in recent
sessions -- rebounded, but 10-year Italian yields, at 7.05
percent, remained above the 7 percent level widely
seen as unsustainable for public finances.
The Spanish equivalent fell 6.6 basis points
to 6.60 percent and the premium investors pay to hold 10-year
Spanish and French debt versus German Bunds both tightened, with
traders citing the sharp rise in core German yields as the major
driver.
Bunds have sold off 1.4 percent so far this week and futures
are now headed for a third consecutive week of losses after the
failure of the 6 billion euro debt auction.
Investors who bought 10-year German bonds at Wednesday's
auction -- among the worst since the launch of the euro a decade
ago -- are already facing losses on the paper. The average price
paid at the sale was 100.15, while the bonds currently trade at
97.91 in the secondary market.
The bonds offered investors a coupon of just 2 percent.
"The question (is) whether that is a sufficient premium or
reward for ... taking on board the idea that the markets are
forcing a risk transfer from the weaker member states to the
stronger member states and therefore raising the costs for
Germany," Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank
said, adding that that risk was not yet immediate.
Analysts did not think the recent sell-off was the beginning
of a bear trend, saying things would probably get worse before
policymakers came up with a solution.
A medium-term rising support line at 134.46 should limit any
additional decline and force a rebound in the Bund, Societe
Generale said in a note.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Patrick Graham)