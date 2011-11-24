(Writes through, updates with quotes, prices, details)

* Bund futures hit lowest in nearly a month

* Prospect of eventual anti-crisis measure weighs on Bunds

* Analysts expect a rebound in Bunds given economic backdrop

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 24 German government bonds hit their lowest in nearly a month on Thursday as the euro zone powerhouse became the latest victim of market pressure, a day after a disappointing bond auction raised doubts over its ability to ride out the debt crisis unscathed.

The shortage of bids at the auction drove Germany's cost of borrowing over 10 years to 2.2 percent, above the 1.88 percent markets charge the United States and briefly topping UK gilt yields in early trade.

Wednesday's events showed a deepening of the crisis was beginning to put pressure on German yields as investors abandon European assets wholesale under the threat of a euro zone collapse.

But analysts also said Germany would pay a high price for any efforts to resolve the turmoil - be it a bigger role for the European Central Bank, closer fiscal union or the issuance of common euro bonds.

"I think we are moving closer to a policy response probably, which could be either more aggressive ECB action or the idea of euro bonds could gain some traction," said Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank.

"In either case the credit of the core countries could be increasingly diluted including also the German Bunds especially when it comes to euro bonds."

To date, Bunds have tended to benefit from their status as a safe haven compared to other European governments as well as the prospect of a new recession that means base interest rates will remain low.

Guntermann predicted the bearish economic outlook would keep benchmark German yields in a 2.00-2.25 percent range.

"The macro backdrop is pointing towards recession in the euro-area, usually something that should limit any rise in Bund yields," he said.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy will press German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday to let the ECB act decisively to rescue the euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis.

By 1010 GMT, Bund futures slumped 123 ticks to 134.58, pushing yields on 10-year government debt to their highest since late October at 2.199 percent. Trade was thinned, with U.S. debt markets closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

TRIPLE-A THREAT

The debt of other triple-A rated countries also struggled with yields on 10-year Dutch government bonds 6.0 basis points higher at 2.72 percent and the Austrian equivalent 2.4 basis points higher at 3.79 percent.

Spanish and French bonds -- which have struggled in recent sessions -- rebounded, but 10-year Italian yields, at 7.05 percent, remained above the 7 percent level widely seen as unsustainable for public finances.

The Spanish equivalent fell 6.6 basis points to 6.60 percent and the premium investors pay to hold 10-year Spanish and French debt versus German Bunds both tightened, with traders citing the sharp rise in core German yields as the major driver.

Bunds have sold off 1.4 percent so far this week and futures are now headed for a third consecutive week of losses after the failure of the 6 billion euro debt auction.

Investors who bought 10-year German bonds at Wednesday's auction -- among the worst since the launch of the euro a decade ago -- are already facing losses on the paper. The average price paid at the sale was 100.15, while the bonds currently trade at 97.91 in the secondary market.

The bonds offered investors a coupon of just 2 percent.

"The question (is) whether that is a sufficient premium or reward for ... taking on board the idea that the markets are forcing a risk transfer from the weaker member states to the stronger member states and therefore raising the costs for Germany," Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said, adding that that risk was not yet immediate.

Analysts did not think the recent sell-off was the beginning of a bear trend, saying things would probably get worse before policymakers came up with a solution.

A medium-term rising support line at 134.46 should limit any additional decline and force a rebound in the Bund, Societe Generale said in a note. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Patrick Graham)