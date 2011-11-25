* Bunds stabilise as politicians offer nothing new

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Nov 25 German government bonds stabilised on Friday, with riskier assets under pressure on disappointment a meeting of German and French leaders on battling the debt crisis made no clear progress.

Italian bond yields rose before a sale of 8 billion euros of 6-month bills, a test of appetite ahead of a longer-term auction next week. Two-year yields hit euro-era highs.

The leaders of France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop bickering about whether the European Central Bank should do more to rescue the euro zone, but had little else to offer.

Germany also maintained its opposition to common euro zone bonds and there were no signs of cracks in its resolve to resist pressure for the ECB to take more radical action.

"It re-establishes the Bund to a degree as a flight-to-quality instrument in the euro zone. If ...a common euro zone bond is being rejected for now, then in the immediate future there's more uncertainty as to how the region sorts itself out," said Peter Chatwell, rate strategist at Credit Agricole.

December Bund futures were 13 ticks lower at 134.87, stabilising after a sharp sell-off in the wake of a weak 10-year bond auction on Wednesday.

"Bunds are really just too cheap at the moment, the market is trading like it expects Armageddon and equities are trading like they expect some sort of muddle-through, but Bunds are usually right," a trader said.

"Very few people are doing anything other than the trading they have to do but we'd expect to see tentative buying again around the 2.25 percent level."

Trading remained thin and choppy with the U.S. bond market on a half day.

Ten-year German yields were 1.7 basis points higher at 2.15 percent, after the range in place since August bounded by yields at 2.2 percent and 1.7 percent held on Thursday.

"Rallies now look running out of steam sooner than before, given the changing credit perceptions," Commerzbank strategists said in a note, but added that the potential for higher yields looked limited given a weakening economic backdrop.

The underperformance of Bunds this week has left them yielding almost the same as UK 10-year gilts and around 20 basis points more than U.S. Treasuries. RBS said this trend could continue based on what happened during the financial crisis and recessions of 2002 and 2008.

"Bunds are a heavily owned product and longs are unlikely to have all been liquidated yet," the bank's strategists said.

"Outside of the contagion argument, pay attention to the fact that gilts and Treasuries have outperformed Bunds in a recession. A significant slowdown in the global economy now seems near-certain, yet another reason for gilts and Treasuries to continue outperforming."

Grey market prices for Italy's new 6-month bills indicated a yield of around 6.20 percent.

That compares with a gross yield of 3.535 percent at the last sale of six-month bills a month ago, but traders expect the sale to be supported by domestic demand.

Italy is due to auction 8 billion euros of longer-dated BTPs on Tuesday. Yields across the Italian bond curve are well above 7 percent at all maturities after traders said ECB secondary market buying had been subdued this week.

Two-year Italian bond yields hit new euro era highs of 7.8 percent, with the curve inverted to the 10-year maturity although the wide bid/offer spreads reflected the lack of liquidity in the market. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)