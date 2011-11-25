LONDON Nov 25 Italian two-year government bond yields rose to new euro era highs above 8 percent on Friday after a weak sale of T-bills and zero coupon bonds and despite the European Central Bank buying debt in the secondary market.

Italian bonds of other maturities were also under pressure, as was Belgian debt, with the 10-year OLO spread over Bunds widening to 368 basis points. The German Bund future fell to a session low of 134.45, down 60 ticks on the day, with trade thinned one day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

The cost of insuring against a Belgian default hit a record high of 407 basis points, up 14 bps on the day.

"It's all over the place at the moment," said a trader.

"I think Belgium will be included in the ECB buying programme... I don't see how they can avoid it now that yields are getting up towards 6 percent."

Belgian 10-year yields were up 6 basis points at 5.82 percent, ahead of a bond auction on Monday.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)