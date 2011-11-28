LONDON Nov 28 German government bond
futures rose on Monday after the International Monetary Fund
poured cold water on a media report that it was in talks with
Italian authorities on an aid package for the euro zone's third
biggest economy.
Still, Italian BTP futures rose albeit in ultra-slim volumes
after Italian newspaper La Stampa reported over the weekend that
the IMF was preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion
euros for Italy.
The amount is well above the IMF's total current lending
stock and the respite for Italy was expected to be shortlived
with BTP yields remaining under pressure before auctions of up
to 8 billion euros of Italian debt on Tuesday.
German Bunds were also supported after Standard & Poor's cut
Belgium's credit rating late on Friday, which could further
undermine investor demand for its bonds in sales later on
Monday.
"The IMF story about Italy seems to have been denied and
that seems to be supporting Bunds and the Belgian downgrade by
S&P won't help before the auctions," a trader said.
Belgian borrowing costs have increased sharply in past weeks
as the country has struggled to set up a government, with the
country's benchmark 10-year yield rising near the 6 percent
level beyond which financing costs could become unsustainable.
The Bund future was 21 ticks up at 134.33 compared
with 134.12 at Friday's settlement.
(Emelia Sithole-Matarise)