* IMF denies in talks to provide aid to Italy

* Italian debt yields rise regardless

* Belgian auction in focus after S&P cuts country's rating (Adds detail, fresh quotes, background)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 28 Pressure on Italian government bonds eased on Monday on hopes that the euro zone's third largest economy would get international aid despite a denial by the International Monetary Fund that it was in talks with Rome on a package.

Italian government bond yields fell, with two-year debt retreating below the 8 percent yield level hit last Friday although they remained abnormally above 10-year maturities, reflecting investor anxiety they may not get their money back.

Italian newspaper La Stampa reported over the weekend that the IMF was preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for Italy. Sources also told Reuters on Friday that Spain's incoming government might ask for international aid to shore up its finances.

The amount reported for Italy is well above the IMF's total current lending stock and the respite was expected to be shortlived with BTP yields remaining under pressure before auctions of up to 8 billion euros of Italian debt on Tuesday.

"The speculation there may be some action in Italy and Spain has helped stabilise the market at the short end," said Nick Stamenkovic, a rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"But we a very high supply week particularly in Italy and Spain and given that sentiment is still negative I think the auctions are going to be pretty disappointing. We might have some rumours and headlines but we have no substantive measures put in place."

Two-year Italian government bond yields fell 70 basis points to 7.31 percent while the 10-year yield was 18 bps lower at 7.15 percent. The Spanish equivalent was down 20 basis points at 6.12 percent.

Traders said the European Central Bank -- which is under pressure to step up its bond purchases in the absence of a comprehensive plan to contain the crisis -- had asked for prices for Italian and Spanish bonds but had not yet bought any bonds in the secondary market.

"While we don't read too much into it, the IMF is clearly looking into increasing its available resources although it is unlikely to say explicitly at this stage what they are planning to do," one trader said.

Belgian bond yields also eased, with traders saying Standard & Poor's one-notch downgrade of the country's credit rating late on Friday was less aggressive than expected and speeded up an agreement on a budget deal by the authorities.

Still, investor demand for its bonds in sales later on Monday was expected to be weak particularly for the 30-year bonds it plans to issue.

Belgian borrowing costs have increased sharply in past weeks as the country has struggled to set up a government, with the country's benchmark 10-year yield rising near 6 percent, raising concerns they may spiral to levels which countries like Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek bailouts.

The Bund future fell 44 ticks on the day to 133.68, near its lowest level since late October. The contract last week suffered its biggest weekly fall since May 2009 as a failed auction spurred flows out of the region's benchmark issuer and investors refocused on the possible costs to Germany of propping up the euro zone.

Bund yields were up five bps at 2.27 percent but clawed back a bit of ground against U.S. Treasuries with their yield premium at 26 bps over equivalent T-notes from 31 bps in late European trade on Friday.

"One can find arguments for Bunds to suffer on either successful or difficult auctions from its EMU peers this week," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

"Firmer U.S. data could provide headwinds later in the week. Together with the deteriorating technical picture where 10-year yields have broken above the key resistance at 2.25 percent on Friday we prefer tactical shorts in Bunds," he said. (Graphics by Scott Barber; editing by Anna Willard)