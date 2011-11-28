(Adds fresh comments, updates prices)

* IMF denies in talks to provide aid to Italy

* Italian debt yields fall regardless; relief seen brief

* Yields rise at Belgian, Italian auctions

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 28 Pressure on bonds issued by the euro zone's most indebted states eased on Monday on hopes that policymakers were making progress towards a solution to the crisis, although doubts remained that details would be unveiled soon.

Italian government bond yields fell after a weekend report by Italian newspaper La Stampa that the International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for Rome. An IMF spokesman denied the report.

The amount reported for Italy is well above the IMF's total current lending stock and the respite was expected to be short-lived with BTP yields remaining under pressure before auctions of up to 8 billion euros of Italian debt on Tuesday.

"The market likes the IMF story ... a temporary 'risk on' episode seems likely," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, rate strategist at Lloyds.

Traders said the moves reflected position squaring by some short-term players before a key euro zone summit in an increasingly less liquid market. The lack of involvement from long-term investors pointed to a temporary nature of the 'risk on' flows.

Italian 10-year government bond yields fell 4.5 basis points to 7.28 percent, while two-year yields were down some 80 bps to 7.20 percent.

However, highlighting the funding challenges the euro zone's third biggest economy still faces, Italy paid a hefty 7.3 percent yield to sell slightly over a minimum target of 500 million euros of inflation-linked bonds earlier on Monday.

Belgium too paid a higher premium to sell up to 2 billion euros of longer-dated conventional government bonds after secondary market yields rose sharply last week and Standard & Poor's cut the country's credit rating on Friday. The small amount issued aided demand at the auction.

"Given the elevated nature of yields, its does not provide much in the way of reassurance as regards Belgium's long-term public finances sustainability," Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.

"Belgium is still in the firing line, the crisis is still rolling on."

Belgian bond yields eased further after its debt auction, with the 10-year yield last down 30 bps at 5.61 percent, pushing the premium over German benchmarks to 337 bps from 350 bps before the auction.

BUNDS

German Bunds extended last week's falls.

The Bund future was last 28 ticks down on the day at 133.84, near its lowest level since late October. The contract last week suffered its biggest weekly fall since May 2009 as a failed auction spurred flows out of the region's benchmark issuer and investors refocused on the possible costs to Germany of propping up the euro zone.

Bund yields were up five bps at 2.25 percent but clawed back a bit of ground against U.S. Treasuries with their yield premium at 21 bps over equivalent T-notes from 31 bps in late European trade on Friday.

Some analysts said last week's auction was a turning point for Bunds, whose safe-haven status is seen at risk of being eroded by the euro zone crisis.

The best case scenario for solving the euro debt crisis may imply deeper fiscal integration, which translates into a higher fiscal burden for Germany. A worst case scenario involves a euro zone break up with massive consequences on the global financial system.

"Whatever happens, Bunds will sell off," Lloyds' Georgolopoulos said.

"If they pay more, there is a credit dilution and high yields. If they go out, it means a new Deutsche mark which is much stronger than the euro and it kills their very own economy." (Graphics by Scott Barber)