LONDON Nov 29 German Bunds extended gains
on Tuesday, clawing back some ground after a sharp sell-off the
previous session which pushed 10-year yields to their highest
level since August.
Markets were hoping policymakers will make some progress in
tackling the region's debt crisis but that was tempered by a
report that Standard & Poor's could change France's triple-A
rating outlook to negative within days.
December Bund futures were 40 ticks higher at
134.28, with 10-year yields 5 basis points lower
at 2.20 percent.
"We had a sell-off over the past week or so, it is just a
bit of pull-back, flow-related and Italian yields are a little
bit wider this morning before the auction," one trader said.
Italy will sell up to 8 billion euros of 3- and 10-year
bonds but is expected to have pay over 7 percent for the funding
.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia)