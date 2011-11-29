* Italian yields rise ahead of auction

* Yields at 3- and 10-yr bond sale seen above 7 pct

* Bunds pare recent losses, finance ministers' meeting eyed

* Report says France's outlook could be cut to negative

LONDON, Nov 29 Italian government bond yields rose on Tuesday ahead of the sale of up to 8 billion euros of bonds at which borrowing costs are set to stay well above seven percent, a level seen as unsustainable over the longer-term.

German Bunds reversed some of the previous session's losses with hopes policymakers will make some progress in tackling the region's debt crisis at meetings this week tempered by a report that Standard & Poor's could change France's triple-A rating outlook to negative within days.

"People are looking at the Italian spreads and that's spurring a bit of buying of Germany, which certainly wasn't the case yesterday," said Lloyds Bank strategist Eric Wand.

"If we can get through the auction relatively unscathed and 10-year Italian yields can stabilise below their recent highs, that would be a good sign ahead of the euro group meeting."

Italy will sell between 5 and 8 billion euros of 3- and 10-year bonds and is set to pay the most to borrow since it joined the euro after yields soared again last week .

Benchmark 10-year yields were 17 basis points higher at 7.454 percent, close to their recent peak of 7.50 percent, while the new three-year paper was yielding over 40 bps more in the gray market -- at around 8 percent -- than the July 2014 bond, according to prices on Reuters.

Nonetheless, with the ECB stepping into the secondary market on a regular basis and primary dealers ready to take a sizeable chunk of the paper after the recent cheapening, the auction should get done.

"The Italian debt remains extremely cheap and the current attractive yields should lead to decent demand," said Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy.

December Bund futures were 17 ticks higher at 135.04, after falling as low as 133.36 on Monday.

"We had a sell-off over the past week or so. It is just a bit of pull-back, flow-related, and Italian yields are a little bit wider this morning before the auction," one trader said.

Benchmark 10-year German yields were down 3 bps at 2.23 percent, after hitting their highest levels since August on Monday.

Credit Agricole rate stragegist Peter Chatwell said Bunds looked too cheap based on fundamentals although they were not yet at oversold levels based on technical indicators.

"We feel the correction is overdone given that the euro crisis is still raging," he said.

"There is scope for a turnaround. However, there can be no denying that market sentiment and positioning has flipped bearishly on Bunds."

The region's finance ministers are set to agree details of bolstering their bailout fund (the EFSF) to try to stem contagion in bond markets but those hoping for more may be disappointed, given there is a history of initiatives that fall short of market expectations.

"While the effectiveness of the leveraged EFSF remains questionable, we also doubt that the finance ministers will be able to pull anything materially new out of the hat tonight," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

"Going into this and next week's summits, hopes should be kept elevated though, so we feel comfortable with a short bias in the Bund future for now."

There was little respite for battered sovereigns and banks with French daily La Tribune reporting that Standard & Poor's could change France's triple-A rating outlook to negative within days, while Moody's warned it could downgrade the subordinated debt of 87 banks across 15 countries on concerns that governments would be too cash-strapped to bail them out.

But with French 10-year yields already at 3.66 percent, and the spread over Bunds around 150 basis points, Rabobank strategists said the country's debt was already trading as if it had been downgraded and therefore the impact on yields may be relatively small.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)