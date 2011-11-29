* Italian yields off worst levels after auction
* Borrowing costs at euro-era highs but demand okay
* Bunds lower ahead of finance ministers' meeting
* Report says France's outlook could be cut to negative
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Nov 29 Italian government bond
yields fell from their highest levels of the session on Tuesday
after Italy sold 7.5 billion euros of bonds, but were mostly
still up on the day as borrowing costs at euro-era highs were
seen as unsustainable in the long-term.
German Bunds reversed early gains on relief that the sale
drew enough demand to allow yields to come in at below secondary
market levels and on hopes policymakers will make some progress
in tackling the region's debt crisis at meetings this week.
Italy sold 3- and 10-year bonds, paying up as investors
demanded ever higher premiums to keep funding the country. The
three-year paper, which was priced to yield 7.89 percent, had
been trading above 8 percent in the grey market.
"They sold what they wanted to sell, and most importantly
... the actual average yield levels were all lower than market
levels. Great relief, it's all done," said Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities.
But he added, "We will never get away from this point that
this is not sustainable in the long run."
Benchmark 10-year yields were 12 basis points
higher at 7.40 percent but two-year yields were 5
bps lower on the day at 7.25 percent.
Euro zone finance ministers are set to agree details of
bolstering their bailout fund (the EFSF) to try to stem
contagion in bond markets but those hoping for
more may be disappointed, given there is a history of
initiatives that fall short of market expectations.
"While the effectiveness of the leveraged EFSF remains
questionable, we also doubt that the finance ministers will be
able to pull anything materially new out of the hat tonight,"
said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
"Going into this and next week's summits, hopes should be
kept elevated though, so we feel comfortable with a short bias
in the Bund future for now."
French daily La Tribune said that Standard & Poor's could
change France's triple-A rating outlook to negative within days
, while Moody's warned it could downgrade the
subordinated debt of 87 banks across 15 countries on concerns
that governments would be too cash-strapped to bail them out.
But with French 10-year yields already at 3.60
percent, Rabobank strategists said the country's debt was
already trading as if it had been downgraded and therefore the
impact on yields may be relatively small.
December Bund futures were 13 ticks lower at
133.75, off session highs of 134.37 and traders said
"fast-money" selling of Bunds had helped spreads over peripheral
issuers to narrow after the Italian auction.
Benchmark 10-year German yields were little
changed at 2.26 percent, after hitting their highest levels
since August on Monday.
Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said Bunds
looked too cheap based on fundamentals although they were not
yet at oversold levels based on technical indicators.
"We feel the correction is overdone given that the euro
crisis is still raging," he said.
"There is scope for a turnaround. However, there can be no
denying that market sentiment and positioning has flipped
bearishly on Bunds."
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)