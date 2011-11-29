* Italian yields off worst levels after auction

LONDON, Nov 29 Italian government bond yields fell from their highest levels of the session on Tuesday after Italy sold 7.5 billion euros of bonds, but were mostly still up on the day as borrowing costs at euro-era highs were seen as unsustainable in the long-term.

German Bunds reversed early gains on relief that the sale drew enough demand to allow yields to come in at below secondary market levels and on hopes policymakers will make some progress in tackling the region's debt crisis at meetings this week.

Italy sold 3- and 10-year bonds, paying up as investors demanded ever higher premiums to keep funding the country. The three-year paper, which was priced to yield 7.89 percent, had been trading above 8 percent in the grey market.

"They sold what they wanted to sell, and most importantly ... the actual average yield levels were all lower than market levels. Great relief, it's all done," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

But he added, "We will never get away from this point that this is not sustainable in the long run."

Benchmark 10-year yields were 12 basis points higher at 7.40 percent but two-year yields were 5 bps lower on the day at 7.25 percent.

Euro zone finance ministers are set to agree details of bolstering their bailout fund (the EFSF) to try to stem contagion in bond markets but those hoping for more may be disappointed, given there is a history of initiatives that fall short of market expectations.

"While the effectiveness of the leveraged EFSF remains questionable, we also doubt that the finance ministers will be able to pull anything materially new out of the hat tonight," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

"Going into this and next week's summits, hopes should be kept elevated though, so we feel comfortable with a short bias in the Bund future for now."

French daily La Tribune said that Standard & Poor's could change France's triple-A rating outlook to negative within days , while Moody's warned it could downgrade the subordinated debt of 87 banks across 15 countries on concerns that governments would be too cash-strapped to bail them out.

But with French 10-year yields already at 3.60 percent, Rabobank strategists said the country's debt was already trading as if it had been downgraded and therefore the impact on yields may be relatively small.

December Bund futures were 13 ticks lower at 133.75, off session highs of 134.37 and traders said "fast-money" selling of Bunds had helped spreads over peripheral issuers to narrow after the Italian auction.

Benchmark 10-year German yields were little changed at 2.26 percent, after hitting their highest levels since August on Monday.

Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said Bunds looked too cheap based on fundamentals although they were not yet at oversold levels based on technical indicators.

"We feel the correction is overdone given that the euro crisis is still raging," he said.

"There is scope for a turnaround. However, there can be no denying that market sentiment and positioning has flipped bearishly on Bunds."

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)