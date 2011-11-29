* Italian yields off worst levels after auction
* Borrowing costs at euro-era highs but demand okay
* Report says France's outlook could be cut to negative
(Add details, fresh quotes into settlement close)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 29 Risk premia on Italian
government bonds fell on Tuesday after the country sold 7.5
billion euros of debt, but yields could still come under renewed
pressure as borrowing costs at euro-era highs were seen as
unsustainable in the long term.
German Bunds fell as the euro and equities rose on relief
that the sale drew enough demand to allow yields to come in at
below secondary market levels.
Hopes policymakers will make some progress in tackling the
region's debt crisis at meetings this week and upbeat U.S.
consumer confidence data further dimmed the safe-haven allure of
Bunds which was already tarnished by a failed auction last
week.
Italy sold 3- and 10-year bonds, paying up as investors
demanded ever higher premiums to keep funding the country. The
three-year paper, which was priced to yield 7.89 percent, had
been trading above 8 percent in the grey market.
"It's positive that they got the full amount away but I
find it hard to see anything positive in selling debt at over
7.5 percent and in the case of the 3-year closer to 8 percent,"
said Elisabeth Afseth, a rate strategist at Evolution
Securities.
"They are not sustainable in the longer term."
The Italian 10-year bond yield premium over German
benchmarks eased four basis points
on the day to 499 bps, off an intra-day high of 523 bps reached
earlier in the day before the auction. Two-year Italian yields
were nine bps down on the day at 7.21 percent with
equivalent Spanish yields also lower.
The cost of insuring Italian bonds against default fell six
bps to 526 bps but data provider Markit noted that the credit
curve remained inverted, with shorter-dated credit default swaps
above five-year ones.
Until Monday, two-year Italian bonds also yielded more than
10-year maturities, reflecting investor fears they may not get
their money back. Ten-year bonds normally yield more than
shorter maturities to compensate investors for the risk of
holding bonds for longer.
The Italian sale is the latest in a barrage of closely-
watched euro zone debt auctions as the two-year-old crisis
spreads beyond the bloc's weaker economies, putting pressure on
policymakers to find new measures to tackle it.
An estimated 19 billion euros worth of debt is being
auctioned this week, with Spain and France due to tap the market
on Thursday.
Euro zone finance ministers are set to agree details of
bolstering their bailout fund (the EFSF) to try to stem
contagion in bond markets but those hoping for
more may be disappointed, given there is a history of
initiatives that fall short of market expectations.
Germany and France have also stepped up a drive for coercive
powers to reject euro zone members' budgets in a plan that is
increasingly seen by investors as possibly the last chance to
avert a breakdown of the single currency area.
"While the effectiveness of the leveraged EFSF remains
questionable, we also doubt that the finance ministers will be
able to pull anything materially new out of the hat tonight,"
said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
"Going into this and next week's summits, hopes should be
kept elevated though, so we feel comfortable with a short bias
in the Bund future for now."
December Bund futures shed 49 ticks to settle at
133.39, having fallen near a month-low of 132.99 as equities
added to gains on a sign of a pickup in U.S. consumption.
Traders said "fast-money" selling of Bunds had helped
spreads over peripheral euro zone debt issuers to narrow after
the Italian auction.
"It's all just on futures. The real money accounts say they
don't want to do anything, they are closed for the year. A lot
of it is about positioning closing into year-end, a lot of
people have been very long Bunds."
Benchmark 10-year German Bund yields were up
three basis points at 2.29 percent, near their highest levels
since August and underperforming U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
Bund yield premium over T-notes rose six bps to 33 bps.
Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said Bunds
looked too cheap based on fundamentals although they were not
yet at oversold levels based on technical indicators.
"We feel the correction is overdone given that the euro
crisis is still raging," he said.
"There is scope for a turnaround. However, there can be no
denying that market sentiment and positioning has flipped
bearishly on Bunds."
