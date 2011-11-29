* Italian yields off worst levels after auction

* Borrowing costs at euro-era highs but demand okay

* Report says France's outlook could be cut to negative (Add details, fresh quotes into settlement close)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 29 Risk premia on Italian government bonds fell on Tuesday after the country sold 7.5 billion euros of debt, but yields could still come under renewed pressure as borrowing costs at euro-era highs were seen as unsustainable in the long term.

German Bunds fell as the euro and equities rose on relief that the sale drew enough demand to allow yields to come in at below secondary market levels.

Hopes policymakers will make some progress in tackling the region's debt crisis at meetings this week and upbeat U.S. consumer confidence data further dimmed the safe-haven allure of Bunds which was already tarnished by a failed auction last week.

Italy sold 3- and 10-year bonds, paying up as investors demanded ever higher premiums to keep funding the country. The three-year paper, which was priced to yield 7.89 percent, had been trading above 8 percent in the grey market.

"It's positive that they got the full amount away but I find it hard to see anything positive in selling debt at over 7.5 percent and in the case of the 3-year closer to 8 percent," said Elisabeth Afseth, a rate strategist at Evolution Securities.

"They are not sustainable in the longer term."

The Italian 10-year bond yield premium over German benchmarks eased four basis points on the day to 499 bps, off an intra-day high of 523 bps reached earlier in the day before the auction. Two-year Italian yields were nine bps down on the day at 7.21 percent with equivalent Spanish yields also lower.

The cost of insuring Italian bonds against default fell six bps to 526 bps but data provider Markit noted that the credit curve remained inverted, with shorter-dated credit default swaps above five-year ones.

Until Monday, two-year Italian bonds also yielded more than 10-year maturities, reflecting investor fears they may not get their money back. Ten-year bonds normally yield more than shorter maturities to compensate investors for the risk of holding bonds for longer.

The Italian sale is the latest in a barrage of closely- watched euro zone debt auctions as the two-year-old crisis spreads beyond the bloc's weaker economies, putting pressure on policymakers to find new measures to tackle it.

An estimated 19 billion euros worth of debt is being auctioned this week, with Spain and France due to tap the market on Thursday.

Euro zone finance ministers are set to agree details of bolstering their bailout fund (the EFSF) to try to stem contagion in bond markets but those hoping for more may be disappointed, given there is a history of initiatives that fall short of market expectations.

Germany and France have also stepped up a drive for coercive powers to reject euro zone members' budgets in a plan that is increasingly seen by investors as possibly the last chance to avert a breakdown of the single currency area.

"While the effectiveness of the leveraged EFSF remains questionable, we also doubt that the finance ministers will be able to pull anything materially new out of the hat tonight," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

"Going into this and next week's summits, hopes should be kept elevated though, so we feel comfortable with a short bias in the Bund future for now."

December Bund futures shed 49 ticks to settle at 133.39, having fallen near a month-low of 132.99 as equities added to gains on a sign of a pickup in U.S. consumption.

Traders said "fast-money" selling of Bunds had helped spreads over peripheral euro zone debt issuers to narrow after the Italian auction.

"It's all just on futures. The real money accounts say they don't want to do anything, they are closed for the year. A lot of it is about positioning closing into year-end, a lot of people have been very long Bunds."

Benchmark 10-year German Bund yields were up three basis points at 2.29 percent, near their highest levels since August and underperforming U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year Bund yield premium over T-notes rose six bps to 33 bps.

Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said Bunds looked too cheap based on fundamentals although they were not yet at oversold levels based on technical indicators.

"We feel the correction is overdone given that the euro crisis is still raging," he said.

"There is scope for a turnaround. However, there can be no denying that market sentiment and positioning has flipped bearishly on Bunds." (Graphics by Scott Barber; editing by Stephen Nisbet)