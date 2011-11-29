LONDON Nov 29 German Bund futures extended losses to their lowest levels in nearly a month on Tuesday as equity markets rose after a well-received Italian bond auction and hopes for more measures to contain the debt crisis before key summits.

Data showing U.S. consumer confidence rebounded from a 2-1/2 year low in November added to the firmer tone in riskier assets, undermining flows into fixed income.

"It is just a better risk sentiment today, even Italy is unchanged on the day," a trader said. "A lot of it is about position closing into year-end, a lot of people have been very long Bunds."

The December Bund future fell as much as 82 ticks on the day to 133.04. (Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia)