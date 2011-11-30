LONDON Nov 30 Italian and Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose on Wednesday, pushing the spread over Bunds wider with the newly agreed terms of the euro zone rescue fund still seen as inadequate to tackle the sovereign debt crisis.

Euro zone ministers agreed to increase the capacity of their rescue fund, but could not say by how much, and may turn to the International Monetary Fund for more help.

"It must also be remembered that the EFSF is already funding at very wide levels over Germany, struggled in its last auction to raise the required funds and would have its rating put under severe pressure by any rating downgrade of France," Rabobank strategists said in a note.

"This must call into question any plans relating to the EFSF --it is yesterday's solution and the market has simply moved on."

A Standard & Poor's downgrade of 15 banking companies, mostly in the U.S. and Europe also weighed on broader market sentiment in early trade.

Italian 10-year government bond yields rose 13 basis points to 7.42 percent, pushing the spread over German Bunds to 515 bps.

The equivalent Spanish spread widened 10 basis points to 426 basis points.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)