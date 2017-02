TABLE-UAE inflation climbs to 2.6 percent in November

Feb 6 The United Arab Emirates National Bureau of Statistics released the following consumer price data for November. UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 11/16 10/16 pct change month/month 0.3 0.0 pct change year/year 2.6 1.9 NOTE. The statistics authority changed the base year for the consumer price index to 2014 from 2007 starting in October 2016, and changed the weights for basket co