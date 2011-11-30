LONDON Nov 30 German government bonds
rallied on Wednesday, with traders citing speculation that the
European Central Bank will further ease monetary policy at its
meeting next week.
Two-year German bond yields slumped 14 basis
points to 0.30 percent, and 10-year bond yeilds
fell 11 basis points to 2.18 percent.
The German Bund future was up 100 ticks at 134.39.
German T-bills holding maturities of up to one-year
were bid at negative yields, while Euribor futures <0#FEI:>
rallied across the curve.
"There's a rumour that the ECB are going to do some massive
liquidity provision at the short end which is why short-dated
Bunds have even gone negative in the one-year," a trader said.
"People like (ECB governing council member Christian) Noyer
have been talking about sharp downturn and the growth outlook so
they'll probably use that as an excuse to flood the market with
liquidity and try to solve a lot of these problems."
Noyer said on Wednesday the central bank will do whatever is
necessary to ensure adequate financing is available for
companies and households, amid growing signs of funding strains
in Europe's banking system and a jump in government bond yields.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)