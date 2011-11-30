* Short-dated rates fall on central bank liquidity move
* Markets uncertain about EFSF's ability to raise cash
privately
* ECB seen intervening to cap rise in Italian bond yields
By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Nov 30 Short-dated German bond
yields and euro zone interest rates fell on Wednesday after
global central banks led by the Fed extended and cheapened their
provision of dollar liquidity, to help a funding squeeze
particularly affecting European banks.
German bonds were already underpinned in early trade on
scepticism that an agreement on boosting the firepower of the
euro zone rescue fund would be enough to draw a line under the
euro zone debt crisis and the European Central Bank intervened
to cap a rise in Italian and Spanish bond yields.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said in
a joint statement they had agreed to lower the cost of existing
dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, as well as
take other measures.
Dollar funding strains have been growing as U.S. money
market funds pull bank from lending to European banks on fears
over their exposure to the sovereign debt crisis.
"It is not a game changer but it is very important...
European banks are really at the heart of the crisis at the
moment," said Credit Agricole strategist David Keeble.
"It looks like the world is coming together and with this
talk that the IMF will be involved, it all looks like it's a
global solution now that we are moving towards in the European
crisis rather than Europe trying to dig itself out on its own."
The three-month euro/dollar cross-currency basis swap,
which reflects the cost of obtaining dollars in the market
narrowed almost 30 basis points and German
two-year government bond yields hit a new euro-era
low of 0.276 percent.
The ECB will cut interest rates next week and throw more
funding lifelines to stressed banks toiling against the euro
crisis, according to a firm majority of economists polled by
Reuters this week..
Ten-year German governmen bond yields were 3
basis points lower at 2.259 percent and Bund futures
were 23 ticks higher at 133.62, but off session highs of 134.50
hit on earlier rumours that the ECB would provide more
liquidity.
"8 IS THE NEW 7"
Euro zone ministers agreed detailed plans to leverage the
European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSF) on Tuesday, but
could not say by how much because of rapidly worsening market
conditions, prompting them to look to the IMF.
Uncertainty remained over whether the EFSF would be able to
attract private sector interest and on how the potential
involvement of the IMF would be carried out.
Italian 10-year bonds yielded 7.283 percent, little changed
on the day with dealers saying the ECB had bought
small amounts of Italian and Spanish bonds, targeting short
maturities.
The direction of Italian yields from here depended largely
on ECB intervention, said Lynn Graham-Taylor, strategist at
Rabobank.
"They have already let it go to 7.5 (percent) ... it gets to
silly levels if they don't stop it at 8, so perhaps a line in
the sand at 8?"
"I think 8 is the new 7," he added. "Fundamentally Italy can
obviously fund itself for a short-time at these sort of yield
levels. It's so clearly unsustainable, it's really just a
waiting game until something happens."
MAKE-OR-BREAK
Against this backdrop, the pressure remains on the European
Central Bank to buy bonds more aggressively and on politicians
to agree on steps towards a fiscal integration.
Berlin and Paris aim to outline proposals for closer fiscal
integration before an EU summit on Dec. 9 that is increasingly
seen by investors as a last chance to avert a breakdown of the
single currency area.
"You need a significant break in this pattern of
ever increasing yields, sometimes tempered by promises and
solutions put forward by politicians which never quite get
there," Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income research at Evolution
Securities said.
He added large institutions were more concerned
now with capital preservation than actual trading, and that
German Bunds, UK gilts and U.S. Treasuries were still the safest
bets but all of them were now subject to risks.
