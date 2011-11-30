* Short-dated rates fall on central bank liquidity move

* But move seen addressing the symptoms rather than the cause

* Markets uncertain about EFSF's ability to raise cash privately

* ECB seen intervening to cap rise in Italian bond yields

LONDON, Nov 30 Euro zone government bond yields fell on Wednesday after global central banks moved to ease dollar funding strains for banks, but relief for many sovereigns is expected to be limited as no solution to boost demand for public debt was in sight.

German bonds were already underpinned in early trade on scepticism that an agreement on boosting the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund would be enough to draw a line under the region's debt crisis.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said in a joint statement they had agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, as well as take other measures.

Dollar funding strains have been growing as U.S. money market funds and other lenders cut back on their credit lines with the euro zone banks because of fears over their exposure to the sovereign debt crisis.

"It is not a game changer but it is very important... European banks are really at the heart of the crisis at the moment," said Credit Agricole strategist David Keeble.

"It looks like the world is coming together and with this talk that the IMF will be involved, it all looks like it's a global solution now that we are moving towards in the European crisis rather than Europe trying to dig itself out on its own."

Keeble added that the high-level meetings in Europe in coming days represented a "better chance than usual" to maintain the risk appetite.

The three-month euro/dollar cross-currency basis swap, which reflects the cost of obtaining dollars in the market narrowed more than 30 basis points and German two-year government bond yields hit a new euro-era low of 0.276 percent.

The ECB will cut interest rates next week and throw more funding lifelines to stressed banks toiling against the euro crisis, according to a firm majority of economists polled by Reuters this week..

Ten-year German bond yields were 4.9 bps lower at 2.241 percent and Bund futures were 42 ticks higher at 133.81, but off session highs of 134.50.

If policymakers fail to come up with measures to address sovereign funding strains as well, sentiment can quickly turn around.

"(The central banks' move) provides a liquidity safety net for banks if the crisis intensifies, but it is not the cure for all our worries," said Christian Reicherter, analyst at DZ Bank.

"8 IS THE NEW 7"

Euro zone ministers agreed detailed plans to leverage the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSF) on Tuesday, but could not say by how much because of rapidly worsening market conditions, prompting them to look to the IMF.

Uncertainty remained over whether the EFSF would be able to attract private sector interest and on how the potential involvement of the IMF would be carried out.

Italian 10-year bonds yielded 7.11 percent, down 18 bps on the day with dealers saying the ECB had bought small amounts of Italian and Spanish bonds, targeting short maturities. Other euro zone bond yields, except for Portugal, were down on the day.

The direction of Italian yields from here depended largely on ECB intervention, said Lynn Graham-Taylor, strategist at Rabobank.

"They have already let it go to 7.5 (percent) ... it gets to silly levels if they don't stop it at 8, so perhaps a line in the sand at 8?"

"I think 8 is the new 7," he added. "Fundamentally Italy can obviously fund itself for a short-time at these sort of yield levels. It's so clearly unsustainable, it's really just a waiting game until something happens."

Some of the focus switched on Thursday's auctions of 2.75-3.75 billion euros worth of Spanish debt and 3 to 4.5 billion euros of French debt.

"Definitely there is a better sentiment surrounding the auction but it is possible that they will be more expensive than last time," DZ Bank's Reicherter said, adding that a large spike in yields could bring back sovereign debt fears.