* Spanish, French auctions well-bid, peripheral spreads narrow

* Draghi comments spur rate cut bets

* Markets focus on key upcoming euro zone meetings

* Solution for the sovereign crisis still not in sight

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 1 Spanish government bond yields fell after its debt sale saw improved demand from investors, although the still elevated borrowing costs at the auction signalled relief may be brief, with no solution for the euro debt crisis in sight.

France also had a well-received debt auction and the 10-year French/German bond yield spread narrowed below 100 basis points for the first time in a month, after it hit euro era record highs of above 200 bps in mid-November.

Risk appetite has improved in the past week on the back of globally coordinated central bank moves to ease interbank stress and hopes that upcoming high-level European meetings will produce a more comprehensive solution to the crisis.

Spain sold a maximum target of 3.75 billion euros of government bonds and saw some significantly improved bid/cover ratios compared with previous actions after its yields in the secondary market moved away from record highs in the past week.

But its borrowing costs at the auction were the highest in 14 years.

"As is the case so often these days, the focus probably was to just get the job done. In that respect the auction was successful," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"However, looking at the yields we do not expect the auction to prop up sentiment. Without a game-changing solution, all small steps in the right direction will probably rather get used to offload peripheral bonds."

The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread was 15 basis points narrower on the day at 388 bps. The equivalent Italian spread tightened by the same amount to 465 bps.

Expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1 percent next week and expand its unlimited liquidity tools have also helped ease pressure on debt issued by fringe euro zone states.

Those bets also pushed short-term interest rates lower across the euro zone and German treasury bill yields fell further into negative territory.

NEED FOR "SOMETHING DRAMATIC"

German Bunds had a volatile session. They opened lower on the back of Wednesday's agreement between the The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland to cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points.

That spurred hopes by more decisive action from the ECB, which is increasingly under pressure to massively step up purchases of euro zone government bonds or to lend money to the International Monetary Fund to support Italy and Spain.

But those hopes were dented by comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, who reiterated the temporary and limited nature of the bank's non-standard measures, sparking a rebound in Bunds.

December Bund futures were last 31 ticks higher at 134.13, but traded in a wide 133.56 - 134.39 range throughout the session. The 132.89/94 October rebound levels offered strong support technical analysts said, so downside potential looked limited in the near-term.

The onus remains with the politicians and some of the focus switched on a key euro zone summit next week. Analysts and traders said markets were expecting significant steps towards deeper fiscal integration and signs of a heightened sense of urgency from policymakers.

"Next week is critical," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers. "They need to deliver something dramatic, because Europe is running out of time."

"It's not just a European thing, it is a world-wide thing and the knock-on effects of a euro zone break-up are horrendous." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Ron Askew)