* Spanish, French auctions well-bid, peripheral spreads
narrow
* Draghi comments spur rate cut bets
* Markets focus on key upcoming euro zone meetings
* Solution for the sovereign crisis still not in sight
By Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 1 Spanish government bond
yields fell after Madrid's debt sale saw improved demand from
investors, but its borrowing costs remained high, suggesting the
relief may be brief with no solution for the euro debt crisis in
sight.
Risk appetite has improved in the past week on hopes that
upcoming European meetings will produce a more comprehensive
solution to the crisis, with the mood further brightened by
Wednesday's globally coordinated central bank move to ease
interbank stress.
But traders said the price moves did not tell the whole
story, with long-term investors -- so called "real money" --
unwilling to risk profits and hedge funds and proprietary desks
closing short positions in peripheral bonds ahead of year-end.
"Hedge funds, prop desks, arbitrage traders have been short
these markets and with these kind of price moves they really
can't afford to carry on running the position into year-end so
there's some forced buying," said one trader.
"It's a professional street bid, CDS is driving some of it."
Spain sold a maximum target of 3.75 billion euros of
government bonds and saw some significantly improved bid/cover
ratios compared with previous actions after its yields in the
secondary market moved away from record highs in the past week.
But its borrowing costs at the auction were still the
highest in 14 years.
"As is the case so often these days, the focus probably was
to just get the job done. In that respect the auction was
successful," said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz.
"However, looking at the yields we do not expect the auction
to prop up sentiment. Without a game-changing solution, all
small steps in the right direction will probably rather get used
to offload peripheral bonds."
The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread
was around 40 basis points narrower
on the day at 365 bps, the least in a month. Similarly, the
equivalent Italian spread was around 25 bps
tighter at 460 bps.
"People are trying to close out short positions ahead of
year-end, although you can argue that if the summit next week
pays dividends then the periphery is the place to be," said a
second trader.
France also had a well-received debt auction, selling bonds
with maturities up to 30-years. The 10-year French/German bond
yield spread narrowed below 100 basis points for
the first time in a month, after it hit euro era record highs of
above 200 bps in mid-November.
"The market was short of these bonds, that's why France
offered them and reduced the auction size, which made the
auction look good" said the first trader.
"But it looks like there are still short positions out
there, the long-end is still bid on the back of French insurer
flows that we've seen in recent sessions.
Expectations that the European Central Bank will cut
interest rates by 25 basis points to 1 percent next week and
expand its unlimited liquidity tools have also helped ease
pressure on debt issued by fringe euro zone states.
Those bets also pushed short-term interest rates lower
across the euro zone and German treasury bill yields fell
further into negative territory. Bunds outperformed U.S.
Treasuries by around 10 basis points.
NEED FOR "SOMETHING DRAMATIC"
German Bunds had a volatile session, ultimately settling
over a full point higher at 134.88.
The central banks' co-ordinated liquidity provision spurred
hopes of more decisive action from the ECB, which is under
growing pressure to ramp up its buying of euro zone government
bonds or lend money to the International Monetary Fund to
support Italy and Spain.
But those hopes were dented by comments from ECB President
Mario Draghi, who reiterated the temporary and limited nature of
the bank's non-standard measures, sparking a rebound in Bunds.
The onus remains with the politicians and some of the focus
switched on a key euro zone summit next week.
"Next week is critical," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist
at Bloxham Stockbrokers. "They need to deliver something
dramatic, because Europe is running out of time."
"It's not just a European thing, it is a worldwide thing and
the knock-on effects of a euro zone break-up are horrendous."
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Ron Askew)