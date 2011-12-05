LONDON Dec 5 German Bunds opened slightly
lower on Monday with investors hoping euro zone leaders will
have taken significant steps towards a fiscal union by the end
of a week packed with high-level meetings.
Italy's 30-billion-euro austerity package that includes tax
hikes and an increase in the pension age also improved
sentiment.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel meet later in the day to outline joint proposals
to put to a Dec. 9 European Union summit, seen as make-or-break
for the currency union.
On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner kicks
off his European visit in Germany to meet ECB President Mario
Draghi and Germany officials. He will join EU leaders later in
the week.
At 0711 GMT, Bund futures were 27 ticks lower at
135.24
"We will look for consolidation today in Bunds, given that
expectations are on the rise that we might get a bolder policy
response over the course of the week," said Rainer Guntermann,
rate strategist at Commerzbank.
"(The Italian austerity package) is a little larger than
people were looking for and is part of story, part of the crisis
response. That's a slightly positive surprise."
European stock markets were expected to open higher,
building on last week's biggest weekly gain since late 2008.
Markets were also gearing up for Thursday's European Central
Bank meeting, with the bank widely expected to cut its key rate
back to where it was at the beginning of the year, at 1 percent,
and introduce longer-term unlimited euro loans.
These expectations should keep short-term euro zone debt
well supported before the meeting, traders said.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia)