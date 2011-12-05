* Italian yields plummet on austerity measures

* EU summit hopes weigh on German Bunds

* Demand for core T-bills show appetite for safe-haven

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Dec 5 Italian bond yields plunged on Monday after the country unveiled deep austerity measures and as bilateral talks between German and French leaders fueled optimism for a comprehensive crisis response at a EU summit on Friday.

France and Germany have agreed a series of reforms to address the euro zone debt crisis, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel including a modified EU treaty which would include automatic sanctions for states who fail to meet the 3 percent deficit rule but Merkel once again rejected the idea of euro bonds .

Investors are hoping that the outcome of an EU summit on Friday will be enough to convince the European Central Bank to play a more active role in buying bonds, after President Mario Draghi signalled last week the bank may be prepared to get more aggressive if politicians start the euro zone on a path towards fiscal union.

Traders said Italy's 30 billion euro austerity package should persuade the ECB at least to continue buying Italian debt, although a wider euro zone solution is still needed.

"There is at least an acknowledgement that the politicians are aware of what is at stake at the moment so if you have a committed move to at least reinforce surveillance and sanctions for anyone not sticking to the agreed budget measures and you also have the ECB standing by to provide funding in the interim period until we get towards more sound fiscal policy, then that is good news," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities said.

But she added: "It falls slightly short by not committing fully at this stage to fiscal union and implicitly also joint bond issuance."

Ten-year Italian bond yields fell close to 6.00 percent, away from perceived unsustainable levels, also after Italy unveiled a package aimed to raise more than 10 billion euros from a property tax, impose a new levy on luxury items like yachts, raise value added tax, crack down on tax evasion and increase the pension age.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields slumped 72 basis points to 6.03 percent -- its lowest in a month.

Italian two-year yields fell 91 bps to 5.72 percent, its lowest since mid-November.

Analysts were finding it difficult to predict where Italian yields would end the week but said they could be vulnerable to a correction given the rapid narrowing of the 10-year Italian/German yield spread.

Market participants were optimistic going into the make-or-break EU summit on Friday, meaning they could be subject to disappointment, they said, pointing to past meetings.

"We are going into the summit with very high hopes," one trader said. "I would say possibly they are getting a bit carried away," he said, adding that there was a risk for a rebound in yields "especially given how far (spreads) have come in."

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields shed 50 basis points to 5.19 percent.

ROOM FOR DISAPPOINTMENT

The German Bund future settled down 69 ticks at 134.82. Nordea strategist Boris Simonder said the trend line from April lows draws upside resistance for Bunds at 135.40, which could be broken if the outcome of this week's meetings disappoints, opening the way to 136.00 and then to the Nov. 23 high at 137.79.

Indeed, solid demand for German and Dutch treasury bills was a sign of the lingering appetite for safe-haven assets still out there. Investors mopped up the bills despite their offering zero or negative yields.

Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING, said the fact investors were willing to pay to keep their funds in negative-yielding core European T-bills as opposed to bank deposits was a reflection of the lack of trust they have in banks.

He also said there was heavy demand from U.S. and European money market funds for the T-bills of core European countries in general, given these were rapidly reducing their exposure to peripheral debt. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Catherine Evans, Ron Askew)