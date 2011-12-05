* Italian yields plummet on austerity measures
* EU summit hopes weigh on German Bunds
* Demand for core T-bills show appetite for safe-haven
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Dec 5 Italian bond yields plunged
on Monday after the country unveiled deep austerity measures and
as bilateral talks between German and French leaders fueled
optimism for a comprehensive crisis response at a EU summit on
Friday.
France and Germany have agreed a series of reforms to
address the euro zone debt crisis, French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
including a modified EU treaty which would include automatic
sanctions for states who fail to meet the 3 percent deficit rule
but Merkel once again rejected the idea of euro bonds .
Investors are hoping that the outcome of an EU summit on
Friday will be enough to convince the European Central Bank to
play a more active role in buying bonds, after President Mario
Draghi signalled last week the bank may be prepared to get more
aggressive if politicians start the euro zone on a path towards
fiscal union.
Traders said Italy's 30 billion euro austerity
package should persuade the ECB at least to
continue buying Italian debt, although a wider euro zone
solution is still needed.
"There is at least an acknowledgement that the
politicians are aware of what is at stake at the moment so if
you have a committed move to at least reinforce surveillance and
sanctions for anyone not sticking to the agreed budget measures
and you also have the ECB standing by to provide funding in the
interim period until we get towards more sound fiscal policy,
then that is good news," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst
at Evolution Securities said.
But she added: "It falls slightly short by not
committing fully at this stage to fiscal union and implicitly
also joint bond issuance."
Ten-year Italian bond yields fell close to 6.00 percent,
away from perceived unsustainable levels, also after Italy
unveiled a package aimed to raise more than 10 billion euros
from a property tax, impose a new levy on luxury items like
yachts, raise value added tax, crack down on tax evasion and
increase the pension age.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields
slumped 72 basis points to 6.03 percent -- its lowest in a
month.
Italian two-year yields fell 91 bps
to 5.72 percent, its lowest since mid-November.
Analysts were finding it difficult to predict where Italian
yields would end the week but said they could be vulnerable to a
correction given the rapid narrowing of the 10-year
Italian/German yield spread.
Market participants were optimistic going into the
make-or-break EU summit on Friday, meaning they could be subject
to disappointment, they said, pointing to past meetings.
"We are going into the summit with very high hopes," one
trader said. "I would say possibly they are getting a bit
carried away," he said, adding that there was a risk for a
rebound in yields "especially given how far (spreads) have come
in."
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields shed 50 basis points
to 5.19 percent.
ROOM FOR DISAPPOINTMENT
The German Bund future settled down 69 ticks at
134.82. Nordea strategist Boris Simonder said the trend line
from April lows draws upside resistance for Bunds at 135.40,
which could be broken if the outcome of this week's meetings
disappoints, opening the way to 136.00 and then to the Nov. 23
high at 137.79.
Indeed, solid demand for German and Dutch treasury bills was
a sign of the lingering appetite for safe-haven assets still out
there. Investors mopped up the bills despite their offering zero
or negative yields.
Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING, said the fact
investors were willing to pay to keep their funds in
negative-yielding core European T-bills as opposed to bank
deposits was a reflection of the lack of trust they have in
banks.
He also said there was heavy demand from U.S. and European
money market funds for the T-bills of core European countries in
general, given these were rapidly reducing their exposure to
peripheral debt.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Catherine
Evans, Ron Askew)