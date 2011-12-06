* Yields up after S&P threat to cut 15 euro zone countries

* Germany, France underperform as summit looms

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 6 Bond yields across the euro zone rose on Tuesday after S&P warned 15 countries it may cut their credit ratings if EU leaders fail to agree a comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt crisis at a Friday summit.

Top-rated German and French bonds underperformed peripheral debt. The two countries were included in the warning which took markets by surprise, coming a day after their leaders agreed to impose budget discipline across the euro zone through treaty changes -- proposals to be discussed on Friday.

An unwinding of recent flight-to-quality flows on hopes the leaders will deliver at the summit also weighed on German bonds.

"The decision is a surprise, the timing is a surprise, and it puts Germany in the mix -- it's seen as a potential victim of greater fiscal integration and Bunds have been adversely affected by the move," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

In the unprecedented move, Standard & Poor's said ratings could be lowered by one notch for Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, and by up to two notches for the remaining nine placed under review, including France.. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"If Germany loses its triple-A status, there could well be forced selling of Bunds, and Treasuries and gilts will be the beneficiaries," a trader said.

The threat to downgrade France threatened the triple-A rating of the European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund.

"(S&P's move) casts a pall over whether the EFSF will maintain its triple-A status, putting more pressure on the European Central Bank to fill the gap," RIA's Stamenkovic said.

A 10-year bond issued by the EFSF edged up in early trade . Euro zone leaders agreed last week to increase the capacity of the rescue fund.

December Bund futures were 440 ticks lower at 134.42, with benchmark 10-year yields up 2.4 basis points at 2.19 percent.

European shares halted a 1-1/2 week rally and the euro dipped.

Markets had been optimistic that leaders would reach an agreement at the summit on more far-reaching fiscal measures, paving the way for the European Central Bank to act more aggressively to calm peripheral bond markets.

The bank has so far been reluctant to buy up bonds of heavily indebted states, concerned this would take the pressure off them to sort out their finances, but has signalled it may change its stance, depending on what EU policymakers agree.

Merkel and Sarkozy also agreed to drop a previous deal to make private sector bondholders share in the losses resulting from any future bailouts.

SPREADS

The 10-year spread of Italian bond yields over Bunds was 3 basis points tighter at 386 bps but the French equivalent was around 2 bps wider at 101 bps.

"The periphery is doing a little bit better because of this notion that the politicians will come up with something big in the next few days," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.

"But that is not good for Germany because a lot of the reason for the such low yields we've seen is not macro, it's a big safety element.

Analysts said they expected peripheral yields to consolidate before Friday's summit, after sharp falls in recent sessions. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)