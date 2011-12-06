* French yields up after S&P threat to cut 15 euro zone
countries
* Italian 10-yr yields fall before EU summit on Friday
* S&P ratings threat puts pressure on EU leaders to act on
crisis
(Updates into settlement close)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 6 French bond yields rose on
Tuesday after Standard & Poor's warned that 15 euro zone
countries could have their ratings cut
but the impact on German benchmarks was Limited with investors
wary of taking big positions before top-level summits this week.
French bonds underperformed German and Italian debt after
S&P warned that it could cut France's triple-A rating by two
notches, Germany's by one in an unprecedented move involving 15
states if policymakers fail to agree a comprehensive
crisis-fighting plan at Friday's summit.
The warning came a day after their leaders -- Angela Merkel
and Nicolas Sarkozy -- agreed to impose budget discipline across
the euro zone through treaty changes..
"The real big move is France as a result of this potential
downgrade...but we haven't had a strong direction and the flows
have been thin," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income
strategy at Credit Agricole.
"The next real direction may have to be provided by Merkel
and Sarkozy on Friday. This S&P action may actually mean you get
something stronger from the summit."
French 10-year government bond yields rose 11 basis points
on the day to 3.25 percent, pushing out its spread
over Bunds by 12 bps to 111 bps.
S&P peer Fitch Ratings said while France's economic
fundamentals support its AAA credit rating despite the euro
zone's debt crisis, the country has little room left to absorb
future shocks.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Table of euro zone credit ratings
link.reuters.com/map45s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Standard & Poor's also said on Tuesday it is considering
downgrading the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro
zone's bailout fund that is financed by member governments.
The EFSF could be downgraded by one or two notches, and the
lower rating would depend on whether the six triple-A rated
nations in the euro zone are cut.
"(S&P's move) casts a pall over whether the EFSF will
maintain its triple-A status, putting more pressure on the
European Central Bank to fill the gap," said RIA Capital Markets
strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
The yield on a 10-year bond issued by the EFSF
was little changed on the day but its premium
over Bunds edged up. Euro zone leaders agreed last week to
increase the capacity of the rescue fund.
Markets had been optimistic that leaders would reach an
agreement at the summit on more far-reaching fiscal measures,
paving the way for the ECB to act more aggressively to calm
peripheral bond markets.
The ECB has so far been reluctant to buy bonds of heavily
indebted states, concerned this would take the pressure off them
to sort out their finances, but it has signalled it may change
its stance, depending on what EU policymakers agree.
Merkel and Sarkozy also agreed to drop a previous deal to
make private sector bondholders share in the losses resulting
from any future bailouts.
SPREADS
The 10-year spread of Italian bond yields over Bunds was 8
basis points tighter at 375 bps as yields fell
below 6 percent for the first time since late October.
"The periphery is doing a little bit better because of this
notion that the politicians will come up with something big in
the next few days," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.
"But that is not good for Germany because a lot of the
reason for the such low yields we've seen is not macro, it's a
big safety element."
Analysts said they expected peripheral yields to consolidate
before Friday's summit, after sharp falls in recent sessions.
December Bund futures recouped most of their
earlier losses to settle four ticks lower at 134.78.
Benchmark 10-year German yields were two basis
points lower at 2.13 percent, clawing back some ground against
U.S. Treasuries but underperforming UK gilts.
"If Germany loses its triple-A status, there could well be
forced selling of Bunds, and Treasuries and gilts will be the
beneficiaries," a trader said.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson, Ron Askew)