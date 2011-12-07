* German debt falls on pre-summit hopes for crisis solution

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 7 German government bonds fell on Wednesday ahead of a five-year debt auction, as investors remained optimistic that euro zone policymakers would agree on a comprehensive plan to tackle the crisis at a summit this week.

The European Central Bank's December meeting on Thursday and a summit of EU leaders on Friday are seen as having the potential to calm the markets and make a significantly step towards resolving the crisis.

But there remains the risk of a disappointment that would raise fears of an imminent break-up of the euro zone and send markets into a fresh downward spiral - potentially boosting Bunds compared to riskier euro zone bonds.

Markets' hope is that agreement on a credible plan towards more fiscal unity within the euro zone will pave the way for more aggressive ECB purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds in the short-term.

"Everything depends on what the ECB will do on Thursday and then the EU summit," Lloyds rate strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.

"The ECB will try to provide the short-term solution -- that's what the market wants -- and (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel, (French President Nicolas) Sarkozy and the rest will try to provide ... the roadmap for a longer term solution."

Such hopes are offsetting for the moment recent warnings by Standard & Poor's that it may cut the credit ratings of 15 euro zone countries, including those of France and Germany, as well as that of the region's EFSF rescue fund.

German Bund futures were last 16 ticks lower at 134.62, with 10-year cash yields up 1.4 basis points at 2.153 percent.

Five-year Bobl yields were 1.8 bps higher at 1.122 percent, underperforming other German paper before a reopening of the October 14, 2016 bond, which carries a 1.25 percent coupon.

SALE

Germany, which plans to raise about 5 billion euros on Wednesday, has seen several auctions receiving less bids than the amount on offer, with investors put off by low returns despite the safe-haven nature of the bonds.

A shortfall in bids at one high profile sale earlier this month pointed to the risks to Berlin's own borrowing if the euro zone crisis continues to deepen, but for now investors generally treat it as a safe haven to run to when nerves over the crisis rise.

As a result, however, returns on the bonds are at record lows.

"As this is the final tap of the bond and the yield is likely to be higher than the previous reopening, which had an average yield of 1 percent, we expect the auction to be solid enough so as not to panic the market," Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note.

Lloyds' Georgolopoulos said an uncovered auction was still a possible outcome, though, given the better sentiment towards riskier assets and thinner liquidity close to the end of the year. This would increase selling pressure on Bunds.

Yield spreads between bonds issued by other euro zone states over Germany were broadly steady. Italian 10-year bond yields were 3 bps lower to 5.88 percent, compared to levels above 7 percent at the start of the month.

Two-year Italian bond yields have fallen by around 2 full points so far this month to 5.6 percent, moving in line with other euro zone paper on expectations for looser monetary policy by the ECB.

The central bank is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the second month running to 1 percent on Thursday, reversing increases earlier this year.

Economists also expect it to provide longer unlimited euro loans to banks but of most importance will be any signals that the bank was ready to be more aggressive in the future; those may come from the summit on Friday rather than the ECB meeting itself.

"We will possibly get a small rate cut and they will presumably do liquidity measures and that should help the front-end, that must be somewhat in the price, but it's more about what the summit does," a trader said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)