* Bunds rally after smooth German 5-year bond auction
* Other bonds firm on pre-summit hopes for crisis solution
* Watching for signs of ECB readiness to be more aggressive
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 7 A well-bid German debt
action pushed Bunds higher on Wednesday, while other euro zone
bonds found support in hopes that EU policymakers would agree on
a comprehensive plan to fight the crisis at a summit this week.
Investors bid for twice as much debt as Germany sold,
providing relief that its bonds are still seen as safe and
attractive and that a dismal auction two weeks ago was just a
reflection of temporary market discontent with low yield levels.
"(Today's auction) suggests that the market may have
overreacted to the last auction a little bit because people
seemed to suggest that it was a sign of souring sentiment for
German bonds alongside periphery bonds," said RIA Capital
Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
"Investor demand for German government bonds, certainly in
the short term, remains quite strong."
Prior to Wednesday's sale, 3 out of 4 of the last German
bond auctions were left technically uncovered.
Bund futures were last 34 ticks higher on the day
at 135.12, having fallen as low as 134.32 before the auction.
Ten-year Bund yields were 4.7 basis points lower at 2.092
percent, while five-year Bobl yields were 4.8 basis
points lower at 1.056 percent.
Other euro zone bonds also rose on hopes that the European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday and a summit of EU leaders on
Friday will have enough ammunition to convince markets the
crisis can be put to an end.
Italian 10-year bond yields were 3 bps lower
at 5.88 percent, compared to levels above 7 percent at the start
of the month. The cost to insure debt issued by Italy, Spain,
Belgium or France against default fell some 10 bps, according to
data provider Markit.
KEY MEETINGS
Markets hope that an agreement on a credible plan towards
more fiscal unity within the euro zone will pave the way for
more aggressive ECB purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds in
the short-term.
"Everything depends on what the ECB will do on Thursday and
then the EU summit," Lloyds rate strategist Achilleas
Georgolopoulos said.
"The ECB will try to provide the short-term solution --
that's what the market wants -- and (German Chancellor Angela)
Merkel, (French President Nicolas) Sarkozy and the rest will try
to provide ... the roadmap for a longer-term solution."
Such hopes are offsetting for the moment recent warnings by
Standard & Poor's that it may cut the credit ratings of 15 euro
zone countries, including those of France and Germany, as well
as that of the region's EFSF rescue fund.
On the other hand, a disappointing outcome of the summit
might restore fears of a euro zone break up and send Italian
yields to record highs and Bund yields towards record lows
again, traders said.
Expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates by 25 bps
for the second month running to 1 percent on Thursday, reversing
increases earlier this year, and that it will introduce longer
unlimited euro loans to banks were putting pressure on
shorter-dated euro zone yields.
Two-year Italian bond yields have fallen by around 2 full
points so far this month to 5.6 percent. Two-year Schatz yields
were outperforming other German paper before the auction.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia)