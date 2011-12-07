* Bunds rally after smooth German 5-year bond auction

* Other bonds firm on pre-summit hopes for crisis solution

* Watching for signs of ECB readiness to be more aggressive

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 7 A well-bid German debt action pushed Bunds higher on Wednesday, while other euro zone bonds found support in hopes that EU policymakers would agree on a comprehensive plan to fight the crisis at a summit this week.

Investors bid for twice as much debt as Germany sold, providing relief that its bonds are still seen as safe and attractive and that a dismal auction two weeks ago was just a reflection of temporary market discontent with low yield levels.

"(Today's auction) suggests that the market may have overreacted to the last auction a little bit because people seemed to suggest that it was a sign of souring sentiment for German bonds alongside periphery bonds," said RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

"Investor demand for German government bonds, certainly in the short term, remains quite strong."

Prior to Wednesday's sale, 3 out of 4 of the last German bond auctions were left technically uncovered.

Bund futures were last 34 ticks higher on the day at 135.12, having fallen as low as 134.32 before the auction. Ten-year Bund yields were 4.7 basis points lower at 2.092 percent, while five-year Bobl yields were 4.8 basis points lower at 1.056 percent.

Other euro zone bonds also rose on hopes that the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and a summit of EU leaders on Friday will have enough ammunition to convince markets the crisis can be put to an end.

Italian 10-year bond yields were 3 bps lower at 5.88 percent, compared to levels above 7 percent at the start of the month. The cost to insure debt issued by Italy, Spain, Belgium or France against default fell some 10 bps, according to data provider Markit.

KEY MEETINGS

Markets hope that an agreement on a credible plan towards more fiscal unity within the euro zone will pave the way for more aggressive ECB purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds in the short-term.

"Everything depends on what the ECB will do on Thursday and then the EU summit," Lloyds rate strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.

"The ECB will try to provide the short-term solution -- that's what the market wants -- and (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel, (French President Nicolas) Sarkozy and the rest will try to provide ... the roadmap for a longer-term solution."

Such hopes are offsetting for the moment recent warnings by Standard & Poor's that it may cut the credit ratings of 15 euro zone countries, including those of France and Germany, as well as that of the region's EFSF rescue fund.

On the other hand, a disappointing outcome of the summit might restore fears of a euro zone break up and send Italian yields to record highs and Bund yields towards record lows again, traders said.

Expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates by 25 bps for the second month running to 1 percent on Thursday, reversing increases earlier this year, and that it will introduce longer unlimited euro loans to banks were putting pressure on shorter-dated euro zone yields.

Two-year Italian bond yields have fallen by around 2 full points so far this month to 5.6 percent. Two-year Schatz yields were outperforming other German paper before the auction. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)