* Spain, Italy bond yields jump more than 20 bps, spreads vs Bunds widen

* Investors dump periphery bonds on concerns EU leaders may fail to agree on fiscal reforms

* German Bunds rally after solid demand at 5-year auction, safety demand support

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Dec 7 German Bunds rallied on Wednesday after solid demand at a German debt auction and a sell-off in periphery euro zone bonds prompted investors to plough into debt issued by the region's strongest member ahead of an EU summit later in the week.

The yield spread between 10-year German bonds and their Italian and Spanish counterparts expanded on speculation that European policymakers may fail to reach a lasting solution to the euro zone debt crisis at Friday's summit.

France and Germany will lay out a plan to amend the EU treaty to anchor stricter budget discipline in the euro area, aiming to restore market trust and prevent the sovereign debt crisis spiralling out of control.

Investors dumped bonds of weaker euro zone countries in favour of German debt, the most stable of the euro zone nations, as hopes that EU countries may agree to tighter fiscal reforms fizzled after a German government official said Berlin was growing increasingly pessimistic that a deal between EU countries would be struck.

Bunds also rose after investors flocked to a sale of five-year German debt, suggesting Berlin bonds remain safe and attractive and that a dismal auction two weeks ago was just a reflection of temporary market discontent with low yield levels.

Analysts said erratic moves in the market were a good indication of nervousness among investors in the lead-up to the summit, along with an expected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

"People are paring back their expectations for the summit, it used to be (the leaders) promised a lot and delivered little, now it's looking like nothing before it's even started," a trader in London said.

Ten-year Italian bond yields jumped more than 20 basis points to 6.154 percent, hitting levels which investors considered unsustainable over the longer term.

The move widened Italy's yield spread against German debt to as much as around 410 basis points.

Yields on 10-year Spanish paper jumped around 25 basis points to 5.528 percent, widening their spread against German bonds to around 348 basis points.

"(Today's move) is a great example of the volatility in the bond market ahead of big events," said Mathias Van Der Jaugt, strategist at KBC in Brussels. "The market is jumping from one rumour to another."

He added: "In the peripheral bond market we had a rally since last Monday through yesterday, so the widening may also be driven by some profit taking after this big move."

Bund futures rose as much as 1.14 points to a two-week high of 135.92, before settling up 0.73 point at 135.51.

STRONG AUCTION

Ten-year Bund yields fell around 11 basis points to 2.025 percent, hitting their lowest since Nov. 23.

The yield on five-year notes fell as low as 1.009 percent, before pulling back to 1.019 percent, down 8.5 basis points on the day.

German bonds rallied after a 4.09 billion euro sale of five-year notes, known as Bobls, drew bids for 2.1 times the amount on offer, compared with 1.5 at a similar sale in November.

"(Today's auction) suggests that the market may have over-reacted to the last auction a little bit because people seemed to suggest that it was a sign of souring sentiment for German bonds alongside periphery bonds," said RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

Prior to Wednesday's sale, 3 out of 4 of the last German bond auctions were left technically uncovered.

An agreement on a credible plan towards more fiscal unity within the euro zone would pave the way for more aggressive ECB purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds in the short term.

But a disappointing outcome of the summit might restore fears of a euro zone break-up and send Italian yields to record highs and Bund yields towards record lows again, traders said.

Expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates by 25 bps for the second month running to 1 percent on Thursday, reversing increases earlier this year, and that it will introduce longer unlimited euro loans to banks were putting pressure on shorter-dated euro zone yields. (Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia; editing by Stephen Nisbet)