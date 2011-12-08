LONDON Dec 8 German government bonds were
steady on Thursday ahead of an anticipated easing in euro zone
interest rates and an EU summit with investors sidelined given
uncertainties over whether politicians can do enough to stem the
debt crisis.
The ECB is expected to cut rates and unveil a new package of
bank aid, while investors will also look for any hint the
central bank will intensify its bond buying support for the euro
zone's struggling peripheral economies, setting the stage for a
critical euro zone summit on Friday.
"The risk is that the ECB underdeliver and we see a bit of
disappointment but perversely that could eventually support
Bunds," a trader said.
"Positioning is very light and we're likely to stay
volatile, there's a lot of event risk."
March Bund futures were flat at 135.80 with 10-year
yields half a basis point higher at 2.064 percent.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will propose to the EU summit a plan to impose
mandatory penalties on euro zone states that exceed deficit
targets, aiming to restore market confidence and prevent the
region's debt crisis from spiralling out of control.
But hopes that the summit would lead to a turning point in
the euro zone's debt crisis have taken a hit after a senior
German official gave a downbeat assessment of prospects for an
agreement.
"It looks difficult for the ECB to beat market expectations
today and headline risk remains elevated...pre-summit," said
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann, adding because of that
the bank preferred to maintain a neutral position for Thursday's
trading session.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)