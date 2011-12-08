* Bond markets nudge higher before ECB, summit
* Bunds seen supported whatever ECB does
* Margin call on Italian bonds cut
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 8 German government bonds
edged higher on Thursday before an anticipated cut in euro zone
interest rates and an EU summit, with most investors sidelined
by deep uncertainties over whether politicians will do enough to
stem the debt crisis.
Bonds from highly indebted countries on the euro zone
periphery were also broadly steady after yields began to rise
again on Wednesday when a German official dampened expectations
of major breakthroughs at the summit.
Italian yields, however, edged lower after
international and domestic clearing houses LCH.Clearnet SA and
Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia (CC&G) cut the cost of using
the country's bonds to raise funds. The move following some
easing in Italian yields.
The European Central Bank is expected to cut rates and
unveil a new package of bank aid, while investors will also look
for any hint it will intensify its bond buying support for the
euro zone's struggling peripheral economies.
While peripheral bonds were likely to come under pressure if
the ECB did not meet expectations, particularly on bank aid,
Bunds were likely to retain support whatever the outcome.
"The risk is they don't deliver enough, especially for
banks. The market is worried about the redemptions they have
next year," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
"That would be supportive for Bunds...and if they are
aggressive in cutting rates, the market will price in more for
next year."
Some already expect the ECB to cut again early next year,
although markets are not yet fully pricing this in.
March Bund futures were nine ticks higher at 135.60
with 10-year yields 0.2 basis points lower at
2.057 percent.
"The risk is that the ECB underdeliver and we see a bit of
disappointment but perversely that could eventually support
Bunds," a trader said.
"Positioning is very light and we're likely to stay
volatile, there's a lot of event risk."
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said that after
Wednesday's rally Bunds could rise further while they traded
above Monday and Tuesday's 134.20 and 134.22 lows, with a break
above Wednesday's high of 136.21 opening the way to 137.22
initially.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will propose to the summit a plan to impose
mandatory penalties on euro zone states that exceed deficit
targets, aiming to restore market confidence and prevent the
region's debt crisis from spiralling out of control.
But optimism the summit would lead to a turning point in the
euro zone's debt crisis took a hit after a senior German
official gave a downbeat assessment of prospects for an
agreement.
"It looks difficult for the ECB to beat market expectations
today and headline risk remains elevated...pre-summit," said
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann, adding because of that
the bank preferred to maintain a neutral position for Thursday's
trading session.
