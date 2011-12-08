(Adds trader quote, updates prices to midsession)
* Bond markets meander before ECB, summit
* Bunds seen supported whatever ECB does
* Margin call on Italian bonds cut
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 8 German government bonds
edged higher on Thursday before an anticipated cut in euro zone
interest rates and an EU summit, with most investors sidelined
by deep uncertainties over whether politicians will do enough to
stem the debt crisis.
Bonds from highly indebted countries on the euro zone
periphery were also broadly steady, consolidating after yields
began to rise again on Wednesday when a German official dampened
expectations of major breakthroughs at the summit.
Italian bonds gave up early gains made after
international and domestic clearing houses LCH.Clearnet SA and
Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia (CC&G) cut the cost of using
the country's bonds to raise funds. The move following some
easing in Italian yields.
The European Central Bank is expected to cut rates and
unveil a new package of bank aid, while investors will also look
for any hint it will intensify its bond buying support for the
euro zone's struggling peripheral economies.
While peripheral bonds were likely to come under pressure if
the ECB does not meet expectations, particularly on bank aid,
Bunds were likely to retain support whatever the outcome.
"The risk is they don't deliver enough, especially for
banks. The market is worried about the redemptions they have
next year," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
"That would be supportive for Bunds...and if they are
aggressive in cutting rates, the market will price in more for
next year."
Some already expect the ECB to cut again early next year,
although markets are not yet fully pricing this in.
March Bund futures oscillated around flat and were
last nine ticks higher at 135.60 with 10-year yields
half a basis points lower at 2.056 percent.
"The risk is that the ECB underdeliver and we see a bit of
disappointment but perversely that could eventually support
Bunds," a trader said.
"Positioning is very light and we're likely to stay
volatile, there's a lot of event risk."
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said that after
Wednesday's rally Bunds could rise further while they traded
above Monday and Tuesday's 134.20 and 134.22 lows, with a break
above Wednesday's high of 136.21 opening the way to 137.22
initially.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will propose to the summit a plan to impose
mandatory penalties on euro zone states that exceed deficit
targets, aiming to restore market confidence and prevent the
region's debt crisis from spiralling out of control.
But optimism the summit would lead to a turning point in the
euro zone's debt crisis took a hit after a senior German
official gave a downbeat assessment on Wednesday of prospects
for an agreement.
Even measures beyond what the market is expecting are
unlikely to tempt many to buy bonds ahead of year-end though.
"I think will be a knee jerk reaction and we'll probably see
some of the (fast money) come back into the market but it's hard
to imagine what the big solution could be," said a second
trader.
"More likely we'll see a little bit of buying on the
headlines and then once they've been picked through we'll be
back where we were if not wider."
A senior euro zone source said euro zone countries are
likely to agree to lend 150 billion euros to the International
Monetary Fund but a proposal to give the euro zone's permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, a banking
licence -- which could allow it to access European Central Bank
funds, boosting its firepower -- was off the table
.
"That's not even a pea-shooter, let alone the bazooka," said
the second trader.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson, Ron Askew)