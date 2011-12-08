* ECB cuts rates 25 bps to 1 percent

* Bunds seen supported whatever ECB does on liquidity

* Margin call on Italian bonds cut

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 8 German government bonds rose on Thursday as the European Central Bank cut interest rates before a key European Union summit.

The ECB cut rates by 25 basis points to 1 percent, and is expected to unveil a new package of bank aid at its news conference at 1330 GMT.

Investors were also looking to bank chief Mario Draghi's news conference for any hint it would intensify its bond buying support for the euro zone's struggling peripheral economies.

Yields on bonds issued by the highly indebted countries on the euro zone periphery were higher after a steady start. They began to rise again on Wednesday after a German official dampened expectations of major breakthroughs at the summit.

Italian bonds gave up early gains made after international and domestic clearing houses LCH.Clearnet SA and Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia (CC&G) cut the cost of using the country's bonds to raise funds. The move followed some easing in Italian yields in recent days.

While peripheral bonds were likely to come under pressure if the ECB does not meet expectations, particularly on bank aid, Bunds were likely to retain support whatever the outcome.

"The risk is they don't deliver enough, especially for banks. The market is worried about the redemptions they have next year," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

"That would be supportive for Bunds."

Some already expect the ECB to cut again early next year, although markets are not yet fully pricing this in.

March Bund futures were 20 ticks higher at 136.00 with 10-year yields 1.5 basis points lower at 2.043 percent. They had risen immediately before the rate cut but quickly reversed the move.

"The risk is that the ECB underdeliver and we see a bit of disappointment but perversely that could eventually support Bunds," a trader said.

"Positioning is very light and we're likely to stay volatile, there's a lot of event risk."

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said that after Wednesday's rally Bunds could rise further while they traded above Monday and Tuesday's 134.20 and 134.22 lows, with a break above Wednesday's high of 136.21 opening the way to 137.22 initially.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will propose to the summit a plan to impose mandatory penalties on euro zone states that exceed deficit targets, aiming to restore market confidence and prevent the region's debt crisis from spiralling out of control.

But optimism the summit would lead to a turning point in the euro zone's debt crisis took a hit after a senior German official gave a downbeat assessment on Wednesday of prospects for an agreement.

Even measures beyond what the market is expecting are unlikely to tempt many to buy bonds ahead of year-end though.

"I think there will be a knee jerk reaction and we'll probably see some of the (fast money) come back into the market but it's hard to imagine what the big solution could be," a second trader said.

"More likely we'll see a little bit of buying on the headlines and then once they've been picked through we'll be back where we were if not wider (in peripheral spreads)."

A senior euro zone source said countries in the bloc were likely to agree to lend 150 billion euros to the International Monetary Fund but a proposal to give the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, a banking licence -- which could allow it to access European Central Bank funds, boosting its firepower -- was off the table .

"That's not even a pea-shooter, let alone the bazooka," the second trader said. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)