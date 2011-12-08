* ECB cuts rates 25 bps to 1 percent
* Bunds seen supported whatever ECB does on liquidity
* Margin call on Italian bonds cut
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 8 German government bonds rose
on Thursday as the European Central Bank cut interest rates
before a key European Union summit.
The ECB cut rates by 25 basis points to 1 percent, and is
expected to unveil a new package of bank aid at its news
conference at 1330 GMT.
Investors were also looking to bank chief Mario Draghi's
news conference for any hint it would intensify its bond buying
support for the euro zone's struggling peripheral economies.
Yields on bonds issued by the highly indebted countries on
the euro zone periphery were higher after a steady start. They
began to rise again on Wednesday after a German official
dampened expectations of major breakthroughs at the summit.
Italian bonds gave up early gains made after
international and domestic clearing houses LCH.Clearnet SA and
Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia (CC&G) cut the cost of using
the country's bonds to raise funds. The move followed some
easing in Italian yields in recent days.
While peripheral bonds were likely to come under pressure if
the ECB does not meet expectations, particularly on bank aid,
Bunds were likely to retain support whatever the outcome.
"The risk is they don't deliver enough, especially for
banks. The market is worried about the redemptions they have
next year," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
"That would be supportive for Bunds."
Some already expect the ECB to cut again early next year,
although markets are not yet fully pricing this in.
March Bund futures were 20 ticks higher at 136.00
with 10-year yields 1.5 basis points lower at
2.043 percent. They had risen immediately before the rate cut
but quickly reversed the move.
"The risk is that the ECB underdeliver and we see a bit of
disappointment but perversely that could eventually support
Bunds," a trader said.
"Positioning is very light and we're likely to stay
volatile, there's a lot of event risk."
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said that after
Wednesday's rally Bunds could rise further while they traded
above Monday and Tuesday's 134.20 and 134.22 lows, with a break
above Wednesday's high of 136.21 opening the way to 137.22
initially.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will propose to the summit a plan to impose
mandatory penalties on euro zone states that exceed deficit
targets, aiming to restore market confidence and prevent the
region's debt crisis from spiralling out of control.
But optimism the summit would lead to a turning point in the
euro zone's debt crisis took a hit after a senior German
official gave a downbeat assessment on Wednesday of prospects
for an agreement.
Even measures beyond what the market is expecting are
unlikely to tempt many to buy bonds ahead of year-end though.
"I think there will be a knee jerk reaction and we'll
probably see some of the (fast money) come back into the market
but it's hard to imagine what the big solution could be," a
second trader said.
"More likely we'll see a little bit of buying on the
headlines and then once they've been picked through we'll be
back where we were if not wider (in peripheral spreads)."
A senior euro zone source said countries in the bloc were
likely to agree to lend 150 billion euros to the International
Monetary Fund but a proposal to give the euro zone's permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, a banking
licence -- which could allow it to access European Central Bank
funds, boosting its firepower -- was off the table
.
"That's not even a pea-shooter, let alone the bazooka," the
second trader said.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)