* Italian bond yields jump above 6.5 percent
* Draghi dampens expectation for more aggressive bond buying
* ECB cuts rates 25 bps to 1 percent
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Dec 8 Yields on Italian and
Spanish government bonds jumped on Thursday after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi dampened hopes that the bank
would ramp up its bond-buying as part of broader efforts to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
The ECB cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1 percent,
matching their lowest ever level, and offered long-term funds.
But Draghi discouraged expectations that the bank would
massively step up buying of government bonds if European Union
leaders agree on moves towards closer fiscal union at a crucial
Brussels summit.
Investors had been looking to the EU summit on Friday as
much to gauge whether the outcome would convince the ECB to buy
bonds more aggressively as to see if it could produce a
comprehensive crisis-fighting plan.
"They still continued on the same tone, the SMP is
here, it's active, it's an ad hoc program, whenever we want to
use it we will use it," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, interest
rate strategist at Lloyds Bank, adding the market "wanted to
believe" that the ECB was ready to say it would be more
aggressive.
"The move of the market up to now was betting more
on the ECB rather than the EU summit, so whatever the EU summit
produces tomorrow might not be enough to turn around the
sentiment."
Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose
44 basis points to 6.51 percent, while two-year yields
jumped 64 basis points at 6.49 percent.
Clearing houses LCH.Clearnet SA and Cassa di Compensazione e
Garanzia (CC&G) had earlier cut the cost of using Italian bonds
to raise funds following some recent easing in the country's
bond yields..
Spanish 10-year government bond yields jumped
37 basis points to 5.82 percent and the two-year yield
was up 54 basis points at 5.13 percent.
Yields on 10-year French and Belgian government bonds also
rose sharply but by less than those on Italian and Spanish debt.
The market also reacted to Draghi's comments that it was
illegal for the ECB or national banks to lend money to the
International Monetary Fund to buy euro zone bonds, appearing to
veto one firefighting option under active consideration.
"Draghi has given no support to peripherals whatsoever and we
have seen dramatic (spread) widening since lunchtime," a trader
said.
CRUNCH TIME
The comments added to fears that an EU summit which will
seek agreement on how to defuse the crisis may not be enough to
restore confidence in financial markets. France and Germany are
pushing for rule changes to enforce stricter budget discipline.
"There is still a fair amount of scepticism as to
whether there is more talk than action from European
politicians. So I don't think there is any expectation that (the
summit) will end the crisis at a stroke," Elisabeth Afseth,
fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities said.
The best solution for bonds markets, she said, "would have
to be more than what we have seen from France and Germany so
far. Because clearly they haven't committed any further money to
what they are doing and I think that's the slight stumbling
block at the moment."
One day before the crucial summit, German Bund futures
saw a settlement close of 136.82, up 102 ticks on the
day.
"The resistance area at 136.19/28, which has come
under pressure, and 137.79 should be the main steps on the way
back to the November high of 139.58," Societe Generale said in a
research note.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)