Japan automaker shares feel heat ahead of Trump-Abe meeting
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
LONDON Dec 9 German Bund futures turned negative on Friday as Italian and Spanish bond yields came off their highest levels of the morning and equities turned positive.
March Bund futures were 18 ticks lower at 136.64, after hitting session highs of 137.12.
There was talk the European Central Bank was buying bonds but traders that normally saw the flows had not.
One trader however, said there had been some "fast money" buying of Italian and Spanish bonds to cover short positions, bringing yields off their highest levels of the morning. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have reached an agreement between themselves on a common stance they will present to Greece, a senior euro zone official said.
LONDON, Feb 10 Sterling jumped above $1.25 on Friday after data showed UK industrial output rose more than expected in December and the trade deficit was narrower than forecast, allaying fears of a slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.