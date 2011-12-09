LONDON Dec 9 German Bund futures turned negative on Friday as Italian and Spanish bond yields came off their highest levels of the morning and equities turned positive.

March Bund futures were 18 ticks lower at 136.64, after hitting session highs of 137.12.

There was talk the European Central Bank was buying bonds but traders that normally saw the flows had not.

One trader however, said there had been some "fast money" buying of Italian and Spanish bonds to cover short positions, bringing yields off their highest levels of the morning. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)