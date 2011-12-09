LONDON Dec 9 Shorter-dated Italian government bond yields fell from earlier highs on Friday, with two-year yields lower on the day as traders said the European Central Bank was buying the country's debt.

Two-year Italian yields were 6 basis points lower on the day at 6.43 percent, after rising over 20 basis points in early trade.

One trader said they were seeing orders of 15-20 million euros, while another said they'd seen small amounts of buying of 2014 paper.

Ten-year yields were last 11 basis points higher at 6.64 percent. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Valentina Za)