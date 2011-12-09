LONDON Dec 9 German Bunds fell by more
than one full point on Friday, while Italian bonds reversed
losses, with traders citing frequent European Central Bank
forrays into Italian debt markets throughout the day.
Bunds extended losses, in line with U.S. Treasuries, after
an index of consumer sentiment offered its strongest reading
since June.
Bund futures were last 102 ticks lower on the day at
135.80, while Italian 10-year government bond yields
were 3 basis points lower at 6.497 percent.
Belgian bond yields were down sharply on the day.
Traders also said "fast money" accounts were covering short
positions in peripheral bonds.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan)