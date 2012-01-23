LONDON Jan 23 German Bund futures pared gains on Monday as European stocks opened higher and with markets waiting to see if Greece can reach an agreement with its private creditors on a debt swap deal vital to avoid a disorderly default.

Private creditors said on Sunday they had come to the limits of what losses they could concede .

"Stocks are higher and the market thinks they'll get an agreement so the fact they haven't got one yet isn't really supportive," a trader said, adding that the market was very quiet.

German Bund futures were last 6 ticks higher at 138.18, off session highs of 138.45. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan)