* Bunds fall, seen in correction mode

* Euro zone finmins to decide on Greek debt swap terms

* Markets focus on Greece's short-term prospects-analysts

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Jan 23 German Bund futures reversed gains on Monday as investors clung to hopes for a deal in Greece's crucial debt swap talks, although it remained uncertain whether officials would accept the terms offered by negotiators for private creditors.

The country's private creditors said on Sunday they had come to the limits of the losses they could concede in a Greek debt swap, putting the ball in the court of the EU and the IMF in a tense race against the clock to avoid a messy default. .

Euro zone finance ministers will decide what terms they are ready to accept later in the session.

The fact markets are largely pricing in a deal makes them vulnerable if it does not materialise, analysts said.

"The better news that there will be an agreement has been discounted in the previous two weeks in the markets and so the risk (is) if there is a negative outcome, that will move the markets more profoundly than in case there is an agreement," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said.

The German Bund future slumped 39 ticks to 137.73, having traded in positive territory earlier. It extended losses made in the previous two trading sessions.

European stocks were higher and Italian and Spanish bonds rose. Italian 10-year government bond yields fell 11 basis points to 6.16 percent, with traders citing European Central Bank buying.

"This morning, we have seen ECB buying the front-end of the Italian curve," one trader said.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell 6.1 bps to 5.18 percent.

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Monday a deal with private sector investors about resolving Greece's debt crisis was taking shape. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a graph on ECB bond buying, see: link.reuters.com/byv93s For a graph on euro zone bond spreads, see: link.reuters.com/maz93s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

GLASS HALF-FULL

After several rounds of talks, Greece and its private creditors are converging on a deal in which private bondholders would take a real loss of 65 to 70 percent on their Greek bonds, officials close to the negotiations said..

"I think that officials will not push for more haircut, I think they will accept. But of course if they don't accept then there is a crisis and a hard default and that would be very negative for the riskier markets and positive for the Bund market," Lammens said.

Some questioned whether those terms would be enough to put Greece back on a sustainable fiscal path:

"Everyone knows that unless there is a restructuring of the Greek economy, we can have 100 percent haircut, it won't change a thing," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

The head of the IMF called on European governments to boost the size of their rescue fund and consider financial risk-sharing steps like common euro zone bonds as a way out of their sovereign debt crisis..

But markets were focusing on the here and now, analysts said.

"What markets are perhaps more concerned about is the short-term prospects ... namely whether it can get through March without defaulting on its roll-over," Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec said.

Athens needs an agreement so it can secure funds from international lenders to cover a 14.5 billion euro bond repayment due on March 20 and avoid a messy default.

The correction downwards in the Bund future could persist a little longer, but this was not the beginning of a bear trend, analysts said - and it all depended on the outcome of the Greek debt swap talks.

"We see it for now as a short-term correction ... but not the beginning of a major uptrend in Bund yields," Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank said, adding he expected 10-year German yields to head below 1.70 percent on a three-month horizon. Ten-year German bonds currently yield some 1.96 percent.

"The market tends to see the glass half-full," Leister add. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Catherine Evans)